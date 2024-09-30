Israeli special forces raid Lebanon ahead of possible ground invasion - WSJ

Israeli special forces are conducting small targeted raids in southern Lebanon, collecting intelligence. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, UNN.

Israeli special forces have recently conducted limited reconnaissance missions in southern Lebanon in preparation for a possible ground invasion that could begin as early as this week, the WSJ reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

As for the IDF special forces raids, it is now known that they may have been inspecting Hezbollah tunnels located near the border. This has been carried out over the past few months as part of a broader effort to weaken the Lebanese group's capabilities, the American newspaper notes.

Israeli authorities may have a plan to create a buffer zone on the border with Lebanon. At the same time, Iranian-backed Hezbollah has previously threatened to invade Israel, and since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, it has periodically fired on northern Israel.

