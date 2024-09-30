“Hezbollah elects new leader: what is known

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71919 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104076 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167949 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138346 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143433 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182621 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173130 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100611 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110293 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112409 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51276 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57959 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167950 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182621 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173130 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200506 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189411 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142070 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142107 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146807 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138217 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155085 views
Actual
“Hezbollah elects new leader: what is known

“Hezbollah elects new leader: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23505 views

Hashem Safiyeddine became the new leader of Hezbollah after the death of Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air strike. Safiyeddine, Nasrallah's cousin, previously headed the group's executive council.

Lebanon has elected a new leader of the Shiite group Hezbollah to replace Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in the suburbs of Beirut. It was Nasrallah's cousin Hashem Safieddin. This was reported by the Al Arabiya newspaper, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that prior to this "position" Hashem Safiyeddin was the chairman of the group's executive board.

According to journalists, Hashem Safiyeddin is in charge of Hezbollah's political affairs and is a member of the Jihad Council, which manages the group's military operations.

Like Nasrallah, Safiyeddin is a cleric who wears a black turban, indicating his descent from the Prophet Muhammad. His son Reza is married to the daughter of Iranian General Soleimani, who was killed by the Americans.

Israel eliminated another senior Hezbollah official29.09.24, 16:03 • 22843 views

In 2017, the U.S. State Department designated him a terrorist, and in June he threatened a serious escalation against Israel after the assassination of another Hezbollah commander. "Let them get ready to cry and sob," he said at the funeral.

"Safiyeddine's public statements often reflect Hezbollah's militant stance and its connection to the Palestinian cause. At a recent event in Dahi, a Hezbollah stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut, he stated: "Our history, our weapons, and our rockets are with you," in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians," the journalists write.

Recall

On September 27, Israeli forces carried out strikes on the Lebanese capital. Later it became known that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the shelling of Beirut.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
qasem-soleimaniQasem Soleimani
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
lebanonLebanon
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising