“Hezbollah elects new leader: what is known

Lebanon has elected a new leader of the Shiite group Hezbollah to replace Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in the suburbs of Beirut. It was Nasrallah's cousin Hashem Safieddin. This was reported by the Al Arabiya newspaper, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that prior to this "position" Hashem Safiyeddin was the chairman of the group's executive board.

According to journalists, Hashem Safiyeddin is in charge of Hezbollah's political affairs and is a member of the Jihad Council, which manages the group's military operations.

Like Nasrallah, Safiyeddin is a cleric who wears a black turban, indicating his descent from the Prophet Muhammad. His son Reza is married to the daughter of Iranian General Soleimani, who was killed by the Americans.

In 2017, the U.S. State Department designated him a terrorist, and in June he threatened a serious escalation against Israel after the assassination of another Hezbollah commander. "Let them get ready to cry and sob," he said at the funeral.

"Safiyeddine's public statements often reflect Hezbollah's militant stance and its connection to the Palestinian cause. At a recent event in Dahi, a Hezbollah stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut, he stated: "Our history, our weapons, and our rockets are with you," in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians," the journalists write.

Recall

On September 27, Israeli forces carried out strikes on the Lebanese capital. Later it became known that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the shelling of Beirut.