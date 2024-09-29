Israel eliminated another senior Hezbollah official

A senior Hezbollah official, Nabil Kauk, was killed in an Israeli Defense Forces airstrike on Saturday in a Beirut suburb. This UNN reported, citing the Times of Israel.

According to the newspaper, the information about the death of Hezbollah representative was provided by the Israeli military, which continues “punitive campaign against the terrorist group based in Lebanon”.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Kauk was the commander of Hezbollah's “preventive security unit” and a senior member of the terror group's central council. He was considered close to the group's leadership “and was directly involved in preparing terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens, including in recent days,” the military added.

Kauk joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and previously served as deputy head and head of the southern Lebanese region on the executive council, as well as deputy head of the executive council.

The IDF continues to strike at likely Hezbollah locations.

Earlier, the Israeli army claimed to have killed in southern Lebanon the commander of a Hezbollah rocket unit, Mohammed Ali Ismail, his deputy Hussein Ahmad Ismail, and several other commanders.

The Israelis also managed to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.