Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives at White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the White House. His motorcade was spotted around 11:00 AM ET.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Around 11:00 a.m. ET, a car with Israeli flags drove down West Executive Avenue, which separates the White House from the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Netanyahu is staying at Blair House, located across the street from the White House, where foreign leaders often stay.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Associated Press
Israel
White House
Benjamin Netanyahu