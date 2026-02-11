Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives at White House
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the White House. His motorcade was spotted around 11:00 AM ET.
Details
Around 11:00 a.m. ET, a car with Israeli flags drove down West Executive Avenue, which separates the White House from the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
Netanyahu is staying at Blair House, located across the street from the White House, where foreign leaders often stay.
