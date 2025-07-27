Israel resumed air deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip

Israel has resumed humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip by air and is taking other measures to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region. This was reported by CNN, citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), informs UNN.

Details

According to the military, "humanitarian corridors" will also be created for the safe movement of UN convoys delivering aid to Gaza residents. At the same time, "humanitarian pauses" will be practiced in densely populated areas.

The Israel Defense Forces emphasizes that combat operations have not ceased. We will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip to return all hostages and defeat the terrorist organization Hamas, both on the ground and underground. - stated in the IDF report.

It is indicated that the air-dropping of humanitarian cargo will be carried out "in coordination with international aid organizations." Thus, "seven pallets of flour, sugar, and canned goods" will be delivered by air.

Context

The announcement of "humanitarian pauses," the creation of corridors for UN aid delivery, and air-dropping came after growing international condemnation of the dire conditions on the ground in Gaza due to Israel's siege of the Palestinian enclave.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 127 people in the enclave have died from starvation or malnutrition since the conflict began in October 2023.

Recall

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the need to end the war in the Gaza Strip, release hostages, and rebuild Gaza.

