Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5328 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 15672 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 21889 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 36122 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 56655 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 64906 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 76106 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239433 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356147 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 393788 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
88%
747mm
Popular news

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 77746 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 73208 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 22660 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 38767 views

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

06:59 AM • 12713 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356148 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 393788 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 346319 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 437409 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 515159 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 137955 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239443 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 80778 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 75909 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 78998 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Israel intends to take control of most of the Gaza Strip as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariot." It is planned to relocate 2 million Palestinians to three areas of the coastal strip.

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

Israel intends to take control of 75% of the Gaza Strip and relocate 2 million of its residents to three designated areas as part of a new military offensive in the coastal strip, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the 10-day operation, codenamed "Gideon's Chariot", is aimed at defeating Hamas and freeing hostages held by the Iranian-backed group. Eventually, all of Gaza will be captured by Israeli troops, Netanyahu said, without elaborating on plans for the next day.

"The entire population of the Gaza Strip, with a total area of only 226 kilometers, will be directed to three areas, which make up 25% of the territory - the southern Mavas region in the south, the central Gaza Strip and the city of Gaza in the north," according to Israeli media reports, the publication writes.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm these reports. They say that troops and tanks currently control about 40% of Gaza.

US President Donald Trump said he wants the war in Gaza to end as soon as possible, even as Israel continues to expand its operations. "Israel, we are negotiating with them and we want to see if we can stop this whole situation as quickly as possible," Trump said on Sunday.

Along with military plans, Israel is implementing a US-backed aid distribution system to initially provide food to about half of the Palestinian civilians in the enclave. The country is facing international criticism for the aid blockade that has been in place since the beginning of March.

Israel, the publication writes, blocked all aid after the expiration of the truce with Hamas, which led to warnings of a possible famine. Efforts by Qatar, Egypt and the United States to mediate a new ceasefire and release hostages have been fruitless.

Humanitarian aid has reportedly started flowing into Gaza again, and a new aid program is scheduled to begin as early as Monday. However, it is overshadowed by the resignation on Sunday of the head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a Swiss non-profit organization supported by the United States and Israel to distribute aid in Gaza.

"It is impossible to implement this plan while strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, which I will not give up," GHF Executive Director Jake Wood said in his statement.

The fund said in a later statement that its humanitarian aid trucks are "loaded and ready to go" and that it still plans to begin delivering aid to Gaza from Monday, planning to reach "more than a million Palestinians by the end of the week."

Addition

Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, the publication notes, provoked the conflict when it attacked southern Israel. It killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. According to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas, more than 53,000 people have died as a result of the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. Israel has lost more than 400 soldiers in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
European Union
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Iran
Brent
$64.50
Bitcoin
$109,663.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$2,567.47