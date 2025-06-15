Israel attacked Tehran: fuel depots are on fire, nuclear facilities are hit (video)

On the night of Sunday, June 15, Israel attacked a fuel depot in Tehran, as well as several facilities related to Iran's nuclear program, including experimental laboratories. A fire broke out at the scene. This is reported by The New York Times (NYT) with reference to the Tashin news agency, reports UNN.

It is noted that Israel attacked a fuel depot in the Shahran area in northern Tehran. After that, fires started there.

The Iranian Ministry of Oil confirmed that the Shahran fuel and gasoline depot was attacked and set on fire during the Israeli attack on Saturday evening. According to eyewitnesses, a large fire is raging there. The warehouse, which contains at least 11 storage tanks, is located in a rich area with luxurious high-rise buildings - the message says.

The Tashin news agency writes that, in addition to the fuel depot, Israel attacked the Shahrey refinery in southern Tehran, which is one of the largest in the country. Emergency crews were trying to put out the fire there.

According to the NYT, numerous and powerful explosions were heard at energy and fuel facilities in Tehran.

"Israeli military aircraft struck several facilities in Tehran linked to Iran's nuclear program, including experimental laboratories, two Israeli defense officials said, who wished to remain anonymous in order to share confidential operational details," the publication writes.

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

As a result of the Israeli strike on Iran on June 13, four critical buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan were damaged. In particular, we are talking about uranium conversion and fuel plate production plants.

The Israeli Air Force struck an Iranian nuclear facility near Isfahan. There were also reports of an attack on the Fordo nuclear facility.

