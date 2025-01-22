ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Iraqi lawmakers approve bill that critics say legalizes child marriage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28977 views

The Iraqi parliament has passed amendments to the Personal Status Law that expand the powers of Islamic courts in family matters. Human rights activists warn that this could legalize child marriage and violate women's rights.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi parliament passed three controversial laws, including amendments to the personal status law, which, according to opponents, effectively legalize child marriage.

Transmits to UNN with reference to CNN.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi parliament passed three controversial laws, including amendments to the personal status law, which, according to opponents, effectively legalize child marriage.

The amendments give Islamic courts more authority in family matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance.

Iraqi law currently sets 18 as the minimum age of marriage in most cases. But Tuesday's changes will allow clerics to rule according to their interpretation of Islamic law, which some interpret as allowing girls to marry in their early teens.

Afghan women expelled from nursing and midwifery schools: Taliban regime issues new guidelines04.12.24, 14:56 • 16106 views

Activists argue that this undermines the 1959 Iraqi Personal Status Law, which unified family law and established guarantees for women.

The adoption of the amendments to the civil status law will have catastrophic consequences for the rights of women and girls. ... (it) violates their right to live as girls, and will also disrupt the mechanisms of divorce, custody and inheritance protection for women

 ,” said Intisar al-Mayali, a human rights activist and member of the Iraqi Women's League.

A session of the Iraqi parliament is reported to have ended in chaos and accusations of procedural violations. Some MPs protested loudly, while others took to the parliamentary rostrum.

“Half of the deputies present at the meeting did not vote, which violated the legal quorum,” said a parliamentary official, speaking on condition of anonymity. 

Women are losing their rights in Afghanistan: denied access to education15.01.25, 16:14 • 26140 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
iraqIraq
afghanistanAfghanistan

