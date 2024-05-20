Iranian Vice President confirms death of President Raisi in plane crash

Iran's Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed on the X platform that the Iranian president was killed. The Iranian Foreign Minister and other people on board the helicopter were also killed, UNN reports .

On Monday night, the helicopter was spotted by a Turkish drone.

Earlier, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pir Hossein Kolivand, said that the situation looked bad when the rescuers got so close that they could see the helicopter from about two kilometers away.

Last night, a Reuters spokesman said the wreckage was completely burned out.

A large-scale search operation continued throughout the evening and night in difficult weather conditions and poor visibility. The wreckage of the helicopter was found by a Turkish drone.

President Raisi was in Azerbaijan on Sunday morning to inaugurate the dam with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

During the trip, there were several other high-ranking officials in the entourage.

Raisi has been president since 2021 after winning the presidential election with the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic's 45-year history.

The 63-year-old conservative has previously headed his country's judicial system.

Iranian media reports that Raisi was close to Iran's supreme leader. If he dies or is unable to govern, new elections must be called in 50 days.

