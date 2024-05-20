Iran's Red Crescent announces the death of the President and Foreign Minister

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, said that rescuers found no signs of life when they discovered the crashed helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Reuters, citing an Iranian official, reported that the helicopter had completely burned down, UNN reports.

"No signs of any living passengers were found during the search for the crashed helicopter," Pir Hossain Kolivand said, as quoted by Tasnim.

On board the helicopter, in addition to Ebrahim Raisi, were Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Imam of Friday prayers in Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, and Governor of the Province of East Azerbaijan Malik Rahmati.

