Turkish drone may have found the crash site of Iranian president's helicopter

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83603 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150678 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154671 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250835 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174238 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165487 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226162 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33975 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32220 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66226 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34505 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60376 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250835 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226162 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212219 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237947 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224719 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83603 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60376 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66226 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113004 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113891 views
Turkish drone may have found the crash site of Iranian president's helicopter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46157 views

A Turkish drone may have discovered the crash site of the missing helicopter of the Iranian president in the mountains near Iran's borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Anadolu Agency, which broadcast from a Turkish Akinci drone sent to search for the Iranian president's helicopter, reported that the drone found the likely crash site in the mountains, UNN reports .

Details

The Turkish agency reported that the drone had found a spot of thermal radiation on the mountainside.

Iranian authorities report that rescue teams have been dispatched to the site. There is currently no information on the fate of the helicopter's passengers and crew.

Context

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian went missing on Sunday in a mountainous area in northwestern Iran, near the borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Now it's half past five in the morning and it's just beginning to dawn.

Turkey sends 32 climbers to Iran to help search for Raisi's helicopter20.05.24, 03:19 • 114142 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
turkeyTurkey
iranIran

