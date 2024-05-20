Turkish drone may have found the crash site of Iranian president's helicopter

Anadolu Agency, which broadcast from a Turkish Akinci drone sent to search for the Iranian president's helicopter, reported that the drone found the likely crash site in the mountains, UNN reports .

Details

The Turkish agency reported that the drone had found a spot of thermal radiation on the mountainside.

Iranian authorities report that rescue teams have been dispatched to the site. There is currently no information on the fate of the helicopter's passengers and crew.

Context

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian went missing on Sunday in a mountainous area in northwestern Iran, near the borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Now it's half past five in the morning and it's just beginning to dawn.

