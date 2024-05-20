Turkey sends 32 climbers to Iran to help search for Raisi's helicopter

Turkey, at the request of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, sent a group of 32 rescue climbers to Iran to help search for a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which made a hard landing in the northwest of the country. This was reported by the Turkish Government Emergency Management Agency, UNN reports.

Details

"Iran, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requested a search and rescue helicopter equipped with a night vision system from our country. 32 of our rescue climbers and six vehicles from our provincial offices in Van and Erzurum have left for the region (Iran - TASS). In addition, our 15-member mountain search and rescue team from Ankara, Diyarbakir and Konya is ready to deploy," the department said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the province of East Azerbaijan reported that a signal from the helicopter and the cell phone of one of the crew members was received from the crash site. The military is heading to the exact location of the crash.

It is known that 65 rescue teams are involved in the search, but they are hampered by harsh weather conditions.

The Atlantic: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in plane crash