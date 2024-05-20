The Atlantic: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in plane crash

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Actual
The Atlantic: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in plane crash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29934 views

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter has disappeared after a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, and authorities are looking for a way to announce his possible death without causing chaos.

A columnist for the American magazine Atlantic claims, citing a source in the Iranian presidential administration, that the country's leader died in a plane crash, UNN reports .

Details

A source in Tehran close to the president told me that Raisi's death had been confirmed and that the authorities were looking for a way to break the news without causing chaos. I have not been able to confirm this myself

says the Atlantic magazine article.

The columnist argues that the Iranian authorities are looking for a way to report the news of Raisi's death in a way that does not cause chaos.

Recall

The search area for the presidential helicopter has been reduced to two kilometers. It is noted that the area is very difficult to pass, the rain is gradually turning into snow.

Context

The Iranian president's Mi-171 helicopter disappeared on Sunday, May 19, after Ebrahim Raisi met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the border of the two countries. According to AP, the crash occurred near the city of Julfa, 600 kilometers northwest of Tehran.

The presidential motorcade included three helicopters. The other two helicopters were carrying Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Roads Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, and they reached their destination safely.

Reuters: Iranian President Raisi may have been killed in helicopter crash19.05.24, 21:53 • 77516 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World

