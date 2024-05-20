The Atlantic: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in plane crash

A columnist for the American magazine Atlantic claims, citing a source in the Iranian presidential administration, that the country's leader died in a plane crash, UNN reports .

Details

A source in Tehran close to the president told me that Raisi's death had been confirmed and that the authorities were looking for a way to break the news without causing chaos. I have not been able to confirm this myself says the Atlantic magazine article.

The columnist argues that the Iranian authorities are looking for a way to report the news of Raisi's death in a way that does not cause chaos.

Recall

The search area for the presidential helicopter has been reduced to two kilometers. It is noted that the area is very difficult to pass, the rain is gradually turning into snow.

Context

The Iranian president's Mi-171 helicopter disappeared on Sunday, May 19, after Ebrahim Raisi met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the border of the two countries. According to AP, the crash occurred near the city of Julfa, 600 kilometers northwest of Tehran.

The presidential motorcade included three helicopters. The other two helicopters were carrying Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Roads Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, and they reached their destination safely.

