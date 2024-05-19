Reuters: Iranian President Raisi may have been killed in helicopter crash

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78781 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106829 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149717 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153824 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250161 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174112 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165376 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225813 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34224 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43705 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37849 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62087 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56107 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250158 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211869 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237620 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224433 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78763 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56107 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62087 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112863 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113767 views
Reuters: Iranian President Raisi may have been killed in helicopter crash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77517 views

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian may have been killed in a helicopter crash in the mountains, and rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather.

There is a risk that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were killed in a plane crash, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed Iranian official, UNN reports.

Details

According to an Iranian official, the helicopter crashed while crossing mountainous terrain in fog.

We are still full of hope, but the information coming from the crash site is very worrying

the official said on condition of anonymity.

Nothing is known about the condition of the Iranian president.

The Tehran Times reported that Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Khamenei held an emergency meeting of the Security Council after reports of a hard landing of Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter, but later denied the report.

According to Reuters, Iran's state television has suspended all regular programs to show prayers for Ebrahim Raisi across the country and live broadcasts of rescue teams searching the mountainous terrain on foot in thick fog. According to the state-run IRNA news agency, the bad weather is making rescue efforts difficult.

Context

The Iranian president's Mi-171 helicopter disappeared on Sunday, May 19, after Ebrahim Raisi met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the border of the two countries. According to AP, the crash occurred near the city of Julfa, 600 kilometers northwest of Tehran. The presidential motorcade included three helicopters. The other two helicopters were carrying Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Roads Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, and they reached their destination safely.

Iranian media report that fears are growing that something "serious" has happened to the president19.05.24, 18:18 • 58669 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
tehranTehran
mi-8Mi-8
iranIran

