Iranian media report that fears are growing that something "serious" has happened to the president
Kyiv • UNN
Iranian President Raisi's helicopter crashed during a flight, raising serious concerns about possible injuries and casualties.
Iran's IRIB news agency said that there are serious concerns about the incident with President Raisi's helicopter, with a high probability of injuries, UNN reports .
Speaking to an Insaf News correspondent, an informed source emphasized that the presidential helicopter crash was serious and there is a high probability of casualties
Recall
The Iranian president's helicopter disappears in the fog during a convoy flight, and rescue teams are searching for survivors.