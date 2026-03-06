Iranian strikes disabled key US THAAD air defense radars in Jordan and the UAE

Satellite images analyzed by military experts have confirmed serious damage to US AN/TPY-2 strategic radar systems in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. The strikes on facilities at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base and near Al-Ruways indicate a targeted Iranian strategy to blind the regional missile defense system at the beginning of a major war. This is reported by Almayadeen, writes UNN.

Details

One such radar costs about $500 million and is critical for intercepting ballistic missiles. Analysts call these losses an event of strategic importance, significantly weakening the defense of American bases on the Arabian Peninsula.

Destruction of the "heart" of the missile defense system

Images from March 2 show two large craters and burn marks directly at the radar deployment site in Jordan, located 800 kilometers from Iran. Experts emphasize that the loss of the AN/TPY-2 radar effectively paralyzes the THAAD battery, even if the launchers themselves remain intact.

A similar situation is observed in the UAE, where hits on hangars used to store air defense components have been recorded, confirming the systematic nature of Iranian attacks on surveillance and reconnaissance infrastructure.

The AN-TPY/2 radar is essentially the heart of the THAAD battery. The loss of even one radar of this type would be an event of significant operational importance. – emphasized ammunition specialist N. R. Jenzen-Jones.

Large-scale campaign against American military presence

In addition to Jordan and the Emirates, damage has been recorded at an early warning facility in Qatar, indicating Tehran's attempt to completely destroy the unified air defense network of allies in the region.

The Pentagon currently does not officially comment on the status of specific systems, citing security concerns, but the intensity of the shelling remains unprecedented. More than 1,000 drones and about 200 ballistic missiles have been launched against the UAE alone since the beginning of the conflict, creating a critical load on the surviving interception means.

