Iranian strikes disabled key US THAAD air defense radars in Jordan and the UAE

March 5, 11:07 PM • 9954 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 19659 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
March 5, 05:39 PM • 25001 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
March 5, 12:41 PM • 56210 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 98628 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 50804 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
March 5, 12:00 PM • 44728 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
March 5, 11:33 AM • 71411 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26881 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 50596 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

All Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity today need urgent medical attention - LubinetsMarch 5, 07:44 PM • 5718 views
US closes its embassy in KuwaitMarch 5, 08:00 PM • 6476 views
French evacuation plane turned back in flight due to missile attackMarch 5, 08:12 PM • 6624 views
Fox News showed Ukrainian STING drones as a "high-tech arsenal" of the US against IranVideoMarch 5, 08:39 PM • 4838 views
Oschadbank announced the abduction of its cash collectors and a large sum of valuables in HungaryMarch 5, 10:58 PM • 5174 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 27767 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 57645 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 79987 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 79644 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Narendra Modi
Musician
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Tehran
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 3122 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 12097 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 14978 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 36332 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 43115 views
Iranian strikes disabled key US THAAD air defense radars in Jordan and the UAE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Satellite images confirmed serious damage to US AN/TPY-2 strategic radar systems in Jordan and the UAE. This weakens the defense of American bases on the Arabian Peninsula.

Iranian strikes disabled key US THAAD air defense radars in Jordan and the UAE

Satellite images analyzed by military experts have confirmed serious damage to US AN/TPY-2 strategic radar systems in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. The strikes on facilities at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base and near Al-Ruways indicate a targeted Iranian strategy to blind the regional missile defense system at the beginning of a major war. This is reported by Almayadeen, writes UNN.

Details

One such radar costs about $500 million and is critical for intercepting ballistic missiles. Analysts call these losses an event of strategic importance, significantly weakening the defense of American bases on the Arabian Peninsula.

Destruction of the "heart" of the missile defense system

Images from March 2 show two large craters and burn marks directly at the radar deployment site in Jordan, located 800 kilometers from Iran. Experts emphasize that the loss of the AN/TPY-2 radar effectively paralyzes the THAAD battery, even if the launchers themselves remain intact.

NATO strengthened missile defense after intercepting a missile from Iran flying into Turkey05.03.26, 23:07 • 4590 views

A similar situation is observed in the UAE, where hits on hangars used to store air defense components have been recorded, confirming the systematic nature of Iranian attacks on surveillance and reconnaissance infrastructure.

The AN-TPY/2 radar is essentially the heart of the THAAD battery. The loss of even one radar of this type would be an event of significant operational importance.

– emphasized ammunition specialist N. R. Jenzen-Jones.

Large-scale campaign against American military presence

In addition to Jordan and the Emirates, damage has been recorded at an early warning facility in Qatar, indicating Tehran's attempt to completely destroy the unified air defense network of allies in the region.

The Pentagon currently does not officially comment on the status of specific systems, citing security concerns, but the intensity of the shelling remains unprecedented. More than 1,000 drones and about 200 ballistic missiles have been launched against the UAE alone since the beginning of the conflict, creating a critical load on the surviving interception means.

Israel says 40% of Iran's missile launchers are still intact, but promises more "surprises"05.03.26, 22:53 • 4756 views

Stepan Haftko

