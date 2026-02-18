Iranian Foreign Minister announces progress in nuclear talks with US in Geneva
Kyiv • UNN
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced progress in talks with the United States in Geneva, but a deal on Tehran's nuclear program is not yet close. Both sides have issues to work on, although discussions were serious and constructive.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that progress had been made in talks with the United States in Geneva, but this does not mean that his country will soon reach an agreement with Washington on Tehran's nuclear program. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.
Details
According to Araghchi, both sides still have issues to work on.
I can say that compared to the previous round, we had very serious discussions, and there was a constructive atmosphere in which we exchanged views. These ideas were discussed, and we reached some agreements and some basic principles. And based on these principles, we will eventually prepare a draft document.
He expressed hope that this would be achieved, adding that "when we reach the stage of preparing a draft document, the process will naturally slow down."
Recall
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on February 16 in Geneva. The meeting took place ahead of the second round of talks between Tehran and Washington.
