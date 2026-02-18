Iranian Foreign Minister announces progress in nuclear talks with US in Geneva

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
06:24 PM • 6762 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 15084 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 20767 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 22758 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 22631 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 22349 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26608 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35720 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 47366 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55932 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2.1m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutorFebruary 17, 12:50 PM • 14086 views
British delegation arrived at the venue of Russia, US, and Ukraine talks in Geneva - Russian mediaFebruary 17, 02:48 PM • 3290 views
Ukrainian daughter-in-law of the President of Azerbaijan found herself at the epicenter of a pseudo-scandalPhotoFebruary 17, 04:32 PM • 6382 views
At the opening of the Olympic Games, the Ukrainian team's sign was carried by a Russian woman - media05:04 PM • 3610 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 4410 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 31941 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 46177 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 54738 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 75500 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 79093 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Oleh Kiper
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 4460 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 21265 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 17270 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 27529 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 25200 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Iranian Foreign Minister announces progress in nuclear talks with US in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced progress in talks with the United States in Geneva, but a deal on Tehran's nuclear program is not yet close. Both sides have issues to work on, although discussions were serious and constructive.

Iranian Foreign Minister announces progress in nuclear talks with US in Geneva

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that progress had been made in talks with the United States in Geneva, but this does not mean that his country will soon reach an agreement with Washington on Tehran's nuclear program. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

According to Araghchi, both sides still have issues to work on.

I can say that compared to the previous round, we had very serious discussions, and there was a constructive atmosphere in which we exchanged views. These ideas were discussed, and we reached some agreements and some basic principles. And based on these principles, we will eventually prepare a draft document.

- said the Iranian Foreign Minister.

He expressed hope that this would be achieved, adding that "when we reach the stage of preparing a draft document, the process will naturally slow down."

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on February 16 in Geneva. The meeting took place ahead of the second round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

Netanyahu demands complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear infrastructure as part of new deal16.02.26, 06:26 • 4504 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Geneva
Tehran
United States
Iran