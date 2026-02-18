Iranian Foreign Minister announces progress in nuclear talks with US in Geneva

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that progress had been made in talks with the United States in Geneva, but this does not mean that his country will soon reach an agreement with Washington on Tehran's nuclear program. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

According to Araghchi, both sides still have issues to work on.

I can say that compared to the previous round, we had very serious discussions, and there was a constructive atmosphere in which we exchanged views. These ideas were discussed, and we reached some agreements and some basic principles. And based on these principles, we will eventually prepare a draft document.