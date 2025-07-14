Iran says no decision yet on resuming nuclear talks with US

Iran and the US have not agreed on the time, date, and place for the resumption of stalled talks on Tehran's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Iran will not return to negotiations "unless it is confident in their effectiveness," Esmail Baghaei said at a televised press conference.

His statements followed a report by the Iranian news agency Fars, published last weekend, that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian suffered minor leg injuries as a result of an Israeli strike on June 16, three days after the start of a sudden campaign that disrupted five rounds of talks between Tehran and Washington.

The attack targeted the entrances and exits of a building in western Tehran where the president was meeting with the heads of the judiciary and parliament, Fars reported, adding that authorities are investigating whether the operation was linked to an intelligence leak.

Over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister and chief negotiator Abbas Aragchi said that the Islamic Republic seeks guarantees against future attacks if talks resume, adding that the country has received "certain assurances."

Baghaei also said on Monday that plans for talks with the UK, France, and Germany are "under consideration." The three countries, which signed the original nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, held parallel talks with Iran ahead of Israel's military strikes last month.

Baghaei added that Russia and China have expressed their readiness to play their role in resolving Iran's nuclear dispute, though he did not disclose additional details. He also said that assessments are ongoing to determine the extent of damage to the country's nuclear facility in Fordow, which was struck by the US. Earlier, Iranian officials described the facility as "severely damaged."

