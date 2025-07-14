Iran says no decision yet on resuming nuclear talks with US

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 2938 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 10903 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 17675 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 22780 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM • 31137 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 37523 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 34144 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
July 14, 06:07 AM • 34439 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
July 14, 06:03 AM • 30978 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM • 37495 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3m/s
27%
749mm
Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37°July 14, 03:59 AM • 20806 views
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyedJuly 14, 06:11 AM • 44108 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"July 14, 07:12 AM • 25303 views
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector10:45 AM • 23064 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 24144 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 2938 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 24452 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 268344 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 262454 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 246393 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Denis Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 12463 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 40377 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 37472 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 122517 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 86349 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
An-178
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Dassault Rafale
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Iran says no decision yet on resuming nuclear talks with US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2000 views

Iran and the US have failed to agree on the time, date, and location for resuming talks on Tehran's nuclear program. Iran will not return to negotiations without confidence in their effectiveness, demanding guarantees against future attacks.

Iran says no decision yet on resuming nuclear talks with US

Iran and the US have not agreed on the time, date, and place for the resumption of stalled talks on Tehran's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Iran will not return to negotiations "unless it is confident in their effectiveness," Esmail Baghaei said at a televised press conference.

His statements followed a report by the Iranian news agency Fars, published last weekend, that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian suffered minor leg injuries as a result of an Israeli strike on June 16, three days after the start of a sudden campaign that disrupted five rounds of talks between Tehran and Washington.

The attack targeted the entrances and exits of a building in western Tehran where the president was meeting with the heads of the judiciary and parliament, Fars reported, adding that authorities are investigating whether the operation was linked to an intelligence leak.

Over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister and chief negotiator Abbas Aragchi said that the Islamic Republic seeks guarantees against future attacks if talks resume, adding that the country has received "certain assurances."

Baghaei also said on Monday that plans for talks with the UK, France, and Germany are "under consideration." The three countries, which signed the original nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, held parallel talks with Iran ahead of Israel's military strikes last month.

Baghaei added that Russia and China have expressed their readiness to play their role in resolving Iran's nuclear dispute, though he did not disclose additional details. He also said that assessments are ongoing to determine the extent of damage to the country's nuclear facility in Fordow, which was struck by the US. Earlier, Iranian officials described the facility as "severely damaged."

Iran ready to cooperate with IAEA after attacks, but in a "new form" - Spiegel13.07.25, 15:47 • 3834 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Masoud Pezeshkian
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
France
United Kingdom
Germany
China
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9