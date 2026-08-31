Iran said it had struck U.S. bases in Jordan and the UAE in response to the U.S. attack

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that it had carried out strikes on U.S. military facilities in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in response to the U.S. attack on Larak Island. This was reported by the Iranian television channel Press TV, citing an IRGC statement, UNN writes.

Details

According to the IRGC, U.S. military facilities "King Hussein" and "Al-Azraq" in Jordan were attacked with ballistic missiles. The Iranian side stated that the targets were technical infrastructure and locations of military aircraft.

The IRGC also stated that it had attacked Al-Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates with drones. According to Press TV, the targets were identified as locations where U.S. helicopters and military personnel were stationed.

Jordan reported intercepting 8 missiles

The Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed that on the morning of August 31, air defense systems intercepted 8 missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace. According to the Jordanian military, the missiles were destroyed before they could pose a threat to people or property.

Iran called the attack a response to the U.S. strike on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States said it had attacked 2 Iranian missile launchers that were allegedly preparing to launch missiles with naval mines.

There is currently no reliable information about the extent of possible damage to U.S. facilities as a result of the Iranian strikes.

The US struck IRGC missile launchers on Iran’s Larak Island – Al Jazeera