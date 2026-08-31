Iran said it had struck U.S. bases in Jordan and the UAE in response to the U.S. attack

$44.5451.86
ukenru
03:15 AM • 8764 views
The Russian dry cargo ship attacked near Novorossiysk drifted toward Turkey and ran agroundPhoto
02:38 AM • 10628 views
Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"
01:55 AM • 9360 views
The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia
12:55 AM • 10657 views
A Russian State Duma deputy called for the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine
12:16 AM • 10937 views
Iran's Supreme Leader called on Muslim countries to unite against the United States and Israel
August 30, 09:36 PM • 14350 views
Mourning wreaths appeared near defense companies in Lithuania and the Czech Republic – Russian intelligence services suspected of provocationPhoto
August 30, 09:15 PM • 14821 views
In Germany, Wagenknecht’s party wants to join forces with the AfD to oppose aid to Ukraine
August 30, 12:11 PM • 31368 views
Russia intensifies its "gray zone" war against Europe - WSJ
August 30, 10:49 AM • 38290 views
Russia must feel that the war is returning to where it came from - Zelenskyy on "long-range sanctions"Video
Exclusive
August 30, 08:01 AM • 36693 views
The beginning of September may be tense: astrologer names key dates for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
1.5m/s
75%
749mm
Popular news
Trump said that the United States would replenish its strategic oil reserve with Venezuelan oilAugust 30, 07:28 PM • 4076 views
The US struck IRGC missile launchers on Iran’s Larak Island – Al JazeeraAugust 30, 08:08 PM • 3342 views
Miners are on strike in Russia because they have not been paid their wages for almost a yearAugust 30, 08:23 PM • 5466 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 11183 views
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in Nashville12:06 AM • 6484 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 108360 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 110317 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 87703 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 85919 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 83454 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Doug Ford
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Canada
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in Nashville12:06 AM • 6756 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 11311 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 37724 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 37089 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 55156 views
Actual
Technology
Brent Crude
P-800 Oniks
Sukhoi Su-30
SpaceX Dragon

Iran said it had struck U.S. bases in Jordan and the UAE in response to the U.S. attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

The IRGC said it had carried out missile and drone strikes on U.S. facilities in Jordan and the UAE. Jordan reported intercepting 8 missiles.

Iran said it had struck U.S. bases in Jordan and the UAE in response to the U.S. attack

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that it had carried out strikes on U.S. military facilities in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in response to the U.S. attack on Larak Island. This was reported by the Iranian television channel Press TV, citing an IRGC statement, UNN writes.

Details

According to the IRGC, U.S. military facilities "King Hussein" and "Al-Azraq" in Jordan were attacked with ballistic missiles. The Iranian side stated that the targets were technical infrastructure and locations of military aircraft.

The IRGC also stated that it had attacked Al-Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates with drones. According to Press TV, the targets were identified as locations where U.S. helicopters and military personnel were stationed.

Jordan reported intercepting 8 missiles

The Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed that on the morning of August 31, air defense systems intercepted 8 missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace. According to the Jordanian military, the missiles were destroyed before they could pose a threat to people or property.

Iran called the attack a response to the U.S. strike on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States said it had attacked 2 Iranian missile launchers that were allegedly preparing to launch missiles with naval mines.

There is currently no reliable information about the extent of possible damage to U.S. facilities as a result of the Iranian strikes.

The US struck IRGC missile launchers on Iran’s Larak Island – Al Jazeera30.08.26, 23:08 • 3504 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Jordan
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran