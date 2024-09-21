Iran did not send launchers for Fath-360 missiles to rf - mass media

Iran has not included mobile launchers to short-range ballistic missiles, the supply of which Washington last week accused Tehran of supplying to Russia for use against Ukraine. This, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter, was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

The sources - a European diplomat, a European intelligence official and a U.S. official - said it was unclear why Iran had not delivered launchers carrying Fath-360 missiles, raising questions about when and if the weapons would be put into service.

The U.S. official, who, like other sources, spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had not delivered the launchers at the time of the U.S. announcement that Iran would supply weapons. A European intelligence official said, without going into detail, that they did not expect Iran to provide launchers.

Reuters was the first to report Iran's plan to send missiles to Russia.

Two experts told Reuters that there could be several reasons why the launchers were not shipped. One is that Russia may be planning to modify the trucks to carry the missiles, as Iran has done. Another is that by withholding the launchers, Iran is opening up space for new talks with Western powers on easing tensions.

Russia's defense ministry declined to comment, the publication adds.

The U.S. National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the Pentagon declined to comment.

Iran's U.N. mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Add

Tehran denies it has supplied Moscow with missiles or thousands of drones, which Kiev and Western officials say Russia is using against military targets and to destroy civilian infrastructure, including Ukraine's power grid.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sept. 10 that Iran had supplied Fath-360s to Russia and would “likely use them within weeks in Ukraine.