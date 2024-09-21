Iran did not send launchers for Fath-360 missiles to rf - mass media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107631 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111847 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181193 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144902 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147503 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140636 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 70757 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 44143 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 32543 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 61453 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 32452 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181193 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189298 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179082 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194984 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145734 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145338 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149752 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140935 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157588 views
Iran did not send launchers for Fath-360 missiles to rf - mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47685 views

Iran has not delivered launchers with Fath-360 missiles, raising questions about when and if the weapons will be put into service. The reasons are unclear, raising questions about the possible use of these weapons against Ukraine.

Iran has not included mobile launchers to short-range ballistic missiles, the supply of which Washington last week accused Tehran of supplying to Russia for use against Ukraine. This, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter, was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

The sources - a European diplomat, a European intelligence official and a U.S. official - said it was unclear why Iran had not delivered launchers carrying Fath-360 missiles, raising questions about when and if the weapons would be put into service.

The U.S. official, who, like other sources, spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had not delivered the launchers at the time of the U.S. announcement that Iran would supply weapons. A European intelligence official said, without going into detail, that they did not expect Iran to provide launchers.

Reuters was the first to report Iran's plan to send missiles to Russia.

Two experts told Reuters that there could be several reasons why the launchers were not shipped. One is that Russia may be planning to modify the trucks to carry the missiles, as Iran has done. Another is that by withholding the launchers, Iran is opening up space for new talks with Western powers on easing tensions.

Russia's defense ministry declined to comment, the publication adds.

The U.S. National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the Pentagon declined to comment.

Iran's U.N. mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tehran denies it has supplied Moscow with missiles or thousands of drones, which Kiev and Western officials say Russia is using against military targets and to destroy civilian infrastructure, including Ukraine's power grid.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sept. 10 that Iran had supplied Fath-360s to Russia and would “likely use them within weeks in Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
reutersReuters
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

