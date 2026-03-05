Iran crisis threatens rising electricity prices in Europe and problems for industry - Reuters

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 16698 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 34559 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 31569 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 32151 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 50895 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22415 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 45658 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 75810 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97087 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 82635 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4m/s
48%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM • 30849 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 58508 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 19072 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 30291 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 27526 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 3856 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 30331 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 50895 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 58550 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 67357 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 398 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 19109 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 36299 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 51692 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 54716 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Iran crisis threatens rising electricity prices in Europe and problems for industry - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The ongoing crisis in Iran, which has halted energy supplies and LNG production in Qatar, threatens rising electricity prices in Europe. This will weaken the competitiveness of industry, says the CEO of Statkraft.

Iran crisis threatens rising electricity prices in Europe and problems for industry - Reuters

The protracted crisis in Iran, which has led to the cessation of key energy supplies and the halt of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in Qatar, is likely to push up electricity prices in Europe and weaken industrial competitiveness, the CEO of Norwegian energy company Statkraft said on Thursday. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

US and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's strikes on Arab Gulf states have paralyzed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The crisis has forced a halt to liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in Qatar, which accounts for 20% of the world's supply of this super-cooled fuel.

While it is primarily a humanitarian crisis and a geopolitical situation, the conflict has broader implications, said Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, CEO of Statkraft, during the presentation of the fourth-quarter financial results.

"What is happening now could lead to a period of higher prices in Europe," Vartdal said, emphasizing that gas-fired power plants often determine the price of electricity.

Qatar halts LNG production, recovery to take weeks - Reuters04.03.26, 19:39 • 5990 views

Statkraft is the largest producer of renewable energy in Europe and owns four gas-fired power plants in Germany.

The German, French, and British energy markets are particularly vulnerable to the risk of a sharp 50% increase in gas prices since the start of the conflict on February 28, she added.

The European benchmark electricity price in the German market has risen by approximately 9% during this period.

A sustained period of higher prices will be a challenge for industrial activity, Vartdal warned.

We are also in a period where gas storage levels in Europe are low, but at the same time, we have fortunately passed the worst part of winter, so we are not concerned about the physical situation in the coming months.

- she added.

Vartdal also noted that the combination of a weak hydrological situation in southwestern Norway due to a lack of snow that could later fill hydropower plants, and any long-term impact on the gas market, could also affect prices in Norway.

Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown03.03.26, 12:02 • 26569 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Electricity
Israel
Reuters
France
Norway
Great Britain
Qatar
Europe
Germany
United States
Iran