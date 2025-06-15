$41.490.00
"Iran cannot be allowed to develop or possess nuclear weapons" - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

The German Chancellor stated that Iran must not have nuclear weapons and that Israel has the right to defend itself. The issue of war between countries will be a major topic at the G7 summit.

"Iran cannot be allowed to develop or possess nuclear weapons" - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Iran "must not be allowed to develop or possess nuclear weapons." He told reporters ahead of the G7 meeting in Canada, UNN reports, citing DW.

Details

According to Merz, since the Iranian nuclear program is an existential threat to Israel, it was Iran's progress towards creating nuclear weapons that caused the massive Israeli attacks this week.

Iran must not be allowed to develop or possess nuclear weapons

- said the German Chancellor.

He stressed that since all diplomatic efforts have failed to force Iran to abandon its nuclear program, "Israel has the right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens."

According to Friedrich Merz, the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East must not be allowed. The Chancellor condemned Iran's attacks on civilians in Israel.

Tehran must immediately stop bombing civilian targets in Israel. Other states in the region must not be allowed to become theaters of war

- said Friedrich Merz.

He also added that the issue of the war between Israel and Iran will be a major item on the agenda of the G7 summit in Canada.

The German Chancellor expressed concern that Jews in his country could become targets for attacks.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 13, Israel announced an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities as part of Operation Lion Nation. Dozens of Israeli Defense Forces aircraft struck military targets.

Israeli Prime Minister said that the country had struck nuclear targets in Iran, including the Natanz enrichment facility, and promised that the operation would continue until the threat was eliminated.

US President Donald Trump said that stopping Iran's nuclear program is a vital US interest and a prerequisite for peace.

Tehran is open to a deal that guarantees the absence of nuclear weapons in Iran, but will not accept restrictions on nuclear research. The statement was made on Sunday, June 15, amid Western pressure.

Vita Zelenetska

