Iran attacked German military base in Jordan with missiles - Spiegel

Iran launched a missile attack on a German field military camp in Jordan on the night of Monday, March 9. This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

It is also reported that the German part of the Jordanian Al-Azraq airbase was hit by Iranian ballistic missiles - US Air Force personnel are also stationed there.

According to preliminary data, a residential building of the German contingent was hit during the strike. At the time of the attack, German soldiers were in shelters - there were no casualties among the personnel.

At the same time, it is currently unknown whether the missiles directly hit the base, or whether fragments of missiles intercepted by air defense fell on the military territory.

Additionally

German troops have been stationed in Al-Azraq for several years, from where the Air Force supports the international anti-terrorist coalition with refueling aircraft. Due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Bundeswehr has already taken precautionary measures and reduced the number of personnel in Al-Azraq, where several hundred soldiers were previously stationed.

As of today, German troops have two A400M Air Force aircraft in Al-Azraq, ready to react quickly in the event of an evacuation operation.

Recall

On Monday, March 9, two people were injured in two different locations in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates as a result of Iranian strikes.