Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors

Recently, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine identified priority medical areas for investment: rehabilitation, mental health, oncological care, medical education, maternity and childhood, and modern diagnostic equipment. They also emphasized that public-private partnerships will be a key tool for the recovery and development of medicine. Despite the fact that the law on public-private partnerships only comes into force at the end of October, there are already first examples of such cooperation, and powerful Western pharmaceutical companies generally see potential in the Ukrainian medical market. And they are quite willing to invest in the development of Ukrainian medicine, writes UNN.

Powerful international manufacturers of medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies are not limited to supplying their products, but actively invest in the development of human capital in the medical field. This includes conferences, seminars, and full-fledged training programs for medical personnel at various levels. All of this significantly enhances professional levels and provides access to the best global achievements in medicine.

A significant contribution to the medical education of Ukrainian doctors is made by the German brand of medicines "Heel". The brand is represented in more than 50 countries worldwide, and the company's special attention is focused on training doctors in the principles of bioregulatory medicine and working with complex homeopathic preparations. In Ukraine, the Ukrainian Academy of Biological Medicine has been doing this for over 15 years. During this time, a professional community of doctors, scientists, and practitioners working in the field of physical and emotional health has been formed.

At the same time, most of the Academy of Biological Medicine's programs are free, and available both offline and online. Over the years, more than 9,000 medical professionals have been trained here, more than 600 methodological materials have been created, and more than 30,000 doctors have gained access to a unique database with protocols and research. Every year, the UABM conducts more than 20 conferences and training sessions. This includes participation of international experts, where Ukrainian doctors have the opportunity to exchange experience with colleagues from all over the world.

However, "Heel" is not the only example of investment in the development of medical education in Ukraine. "Siemens Healthineers", for example, launched a training program for Ukrainian X-ray technicians in Poland: in-person training on equipment and online modules allowed the first graduates to apply new knowledge at home.

The company "Philips" followed a similar path. Its cooperation with the Ministry of Health in 2024 was aimed at creating a stroke network: training in neuroimaging and telemedicine for medical professionals yielded results. After all, by 2025, the acute stroke care network was already operational in practice.

In the field of oncology, "Elekta" and "Varian" joined forces. Initially, through online courses where Ukrainian doctors studied modern cancer treatment protocols. And in the summer of 2025, "Elekta Harmony" linear accelerators were installed in the country's oncology centers, after which personnel were trained directly on site.

GE HealthCare also made an important contribution to the development of Ukrainian medicine. After updating patient monitoring systems in hospitals in Dnipro and Lviv, it organized several-day training seminars for anesthesiologists and nurses. Thanks to this, medical professionals not only familiarized themselves with the equipment's functionality but also practiced real clinical scenarios for its application.

And in cardiac surgery, the company "Medtronic" played a key role in training Ukrainian doctors, inviting domestic specialists to training programs in Vienna and Munich. There, they practiced valve implantation technologies and other interventional techniques. Separate modules were held in the format of broadcasts of real operations and simulation trainings.

Roche Diagnostics undertook to develop laboratory diagnostics of oncological diseases. Together with Innovatec Med, it organized seminars where doctors gained access to international standards and practiced working with new test systems.

And this is only part of the broad picture of the development of the medical sphere in Ukraine. After all, in addition to all of the above, Ukrainian surgeons, oncologists, and ENTs can already undergo internships in US clinics thanks to the Razom Health/OU Health programs.

Such initiatives demonstrate the readiness of global leaders to invest in the development of the medical services market in Ukraine, as many programs go beyond the use of certain equipment or products of a specific brand, and provide real practical knowledge in a particular specialty, based on the latest research and innovative approaches.

This means that Ukrainians receive modern and high-quality medical care, and the healthcare system becomes more resilient and future-oriented.