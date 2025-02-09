International Dentist's Day, Pizza Day, World Marriage Day: what else to celebrate on February 9

Today, February 9, is the International Day of the Dentist. Fans of delicious food can celebrate Pizza Day, sports fans can celebrate the birthday of volleyball, and couples can celebrate World Marriage Day, writes UNN.

International Dentist's Day is an international professional holiday for dentists, celebrated every year on February 9. It has been celebrated in Ukraine since 1993.

The remains of human teeth with holes made by silicon drills were found in Pakistan. It is believed that these were the first attempts of people to fight caries. The found tooth remains are more than nine thousand years old.

It is also believed that the celebration of the Dentist's Day on February 9 is associated with St. Apollonia, who was martyred on February 9, 249.

Primitive dentistry existed in ancient Egypt. Ancient Greek and Roman physicians Hippocrates and Galen made a significant contribution to the development of dentistry. For the first time, teeth were filled with silver amalgam in China in the seventh century. The first toothbrush made of bamboo and sheep's wool was also produced in China.

In 1530, the first printed book on dental treatment was published in Germany.

The creator of modern dentistry in the eighteenth century was the French physician Pierre Fauchard, who distinguished it as a separate medical specialty. He also proved that teeth are mainly destroyed by sugar.

The end of the twentieth century marked the beginning of the era of aesthetic dentistry. As part of the holiday, medical institutions offer free consultations and preventive measures, master classes on proper oral care, and introduce new technologies for teeth whitening and decoration.

Today is also the International Pizza Day. Pizza is not just a popular dish, but a real symbol of Italian cuisine.

It is believed that the classic modern pizza was cooked by Italian chef Raffaele Esposito about 200 years ago and named Margherita. The prototypes of pizza - flat cakes with various fillings - existed in Persia, Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome.

Today, there are more than one thousand different pizza recipes in the world, and in 2017, pizza was declared an intangible heritage of humanity by UNESCO due to its important role in cultural life. It not only brings people together at the table, but is also passed down from generation to generation, preserving the traditions of Italian cooking.

Sports fans can celebrate the birthday of volleyball. This game was invented in 1895 by American physical education coach William Morgan. The first public demonstration of the game, which Morgan called Mintonette, took place in 1896.

The name volleyball was suggested by Alfred Halstead.

Today, the International Volleyball Federation is the largest sports federation in the world. Since 1996, beach volleyball has been actively developing and gaining incredible popularity as a sport.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Nicephoruswho lived in Antioch in the third century. During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, pagans seized Nikephoros' friend, the church elder Sapricius, and sentenced him to death.

Nikephoros voluntarily agreed to accept death instead of Sapricius. He was brutally tortured and died in terrible agony. Nikephoros, Gennadius, Pancratius, and Peter celebrate their name days on February 9.

International Day of Prayer for People with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

Autism Sunday, also known as the International Day of Prayer for People on the Autism Spectrum, is an important event that draws attention to the problems and needs of people with autism. This day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of February and has gained international recognition.

Autism Week was first held in 2002 during the UK's Autism Awareness Year. It was initiated by Ivan and Charika Coria, parents of a son with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), as part of a campaign to raise awareness of autism in the UK.

This day serves as a platform for people around the world to unite in prayer and support for those affected by autism. Churches of various denominations participate in this event, recognizing the millions of people living with autism.

Every year on the second Sunday of February, World Marriage Day is celebrated .

The holiday appeared in 1983 in America. The initiators of the Marriage Day were several couples from the state of Louisiana. In 1981, they proposed to the local authorities to create a religious program to improve marriage relations.

The purpose of World Marriage Day is to convey to a wide audience the importance of creating and cherishing a family. This event is celebrated mainly by Catholic religious organizations, as World Marriage Day was introduced for Christian reasons. The church organizes themed services and ceremonies for the holiday.

