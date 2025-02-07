The number of marriage contracts has increased in Ukraine: new data

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 11477 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61081 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101898 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105335 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122787 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102107 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129026 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103515 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113292 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106024 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102442 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87530 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111452 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105857 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 11477 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122787 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129026 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162136 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152282 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2339 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105857 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111452 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138330 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140110 views
The number of marriage contracts has increased in Ukraine: new data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24330 views

In 2024, Ukrainians entered into 2,762 marriage contracts, up 7% from the year before. There is one prenuptial agreement for every 54 marriages, which is significantly more frequent compared to 2023.

In 2024, 2,762 marriage contracts were registered in Ukraine, which is 7% more than in 2023.  This is evidenced by data from the monitoring service Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details 

"2,762 marriage contracts were registered last year. This is 7% more than in 2023. However, it is still a third less than in 2021. On the eve of a full-scale war, Ukrainians signed a record number of marriage contracts - 4,099," the report says.

It is also noted that currently there is only 1 marriage contract for 54 marriages. In 2023, this figure was much lower - 1 contract for 72 marriages.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that in 2024, 495,090 deaths were registered in Ukraine against 176,679 births. Kyiv became the leader in the birth rate, and the highest number of deaths was recorded in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

In addition, Kyiv had the largest number of registered marriages - 20 thousand 862, and Kyiv is also the largest city in terms of the number of registered divorce records - 4407.

Alina Volianska

Society
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

