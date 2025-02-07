The number of marriage contracts has increased in Ukraine: new data

In 2024, 2,762 marriage contracts were registered in Ukraine, which is 7% more than in 2023. This is evidenced by data from the monitoring service Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details

"2,762 marriage contracts were registered last year. This is 7% more than in 2023. However, it is still a third less than in 2021. On the eve of a full-scale war, Ukrainians signed a record number of marriage contracts - 4,099," the report says.

It is also noted that currently there is only 1 marriage contract for 54 marriages. In 2023, this figure was much lower - 1 contract for 72 marriages.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in 2024, 495,090 deaths were registered in Ukraine against 176,679 births. Kyiv became the leader in the birth rate, and the highest number of deaths was recorded in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

In addition, Kyiv had the largest number of registered marriages - 20 thousand 862, and Kyiv is also the largest city in terms of the number of registered divorce records - 4407.