Today, June 13, is National Sewing Machine Day and International Axe Throwing Day, reports UNN.

Sewing Machine Day

National Sewing Machine Day is celebrated annually on June 13.

Before the invention of the sewing machine, tailors and seamstresses created clothing by hand, stitch by stitch. The invention of the sewing machine brought about revolutionary changes. It not only spurred the development of an entire industry, but also changed our view of the clothes we wear.

English inventor Thomas Saint received the first patent for a sewing machine design in 1790. He intended to use his design for sewing leather and canvas. However, he never advertised it, and no evidence of its existence other than his drawings has been found. In 1874, William Newton Wilson found Saint's drawings in the London Patent Office. With minor modifications, Wilson built a working model. The Wilson model is currently in the London Science Museum. Other sewing machine inventors include:

Walter Hunt invented the first American shuttle stitch sewing machine in 1832;

John Greenough patented the first sewing machine in the United States in 1842;

In 1851, another inventor, Isaac Singer, developed a sewing machine model that stood the test of time and forced him to sue Elias Howe for patent infringement.

International Axe Throwing Day

This day was created to encourage sports enthusiasts to try their hand at the historical past, relieve stress and just have fun with friends and family.

Axe throwing clubs around the world will open their doors for everyone to try this sport for free.

There is the World Axe Throwing League (WATL). It was founded in 2017 by representatives from Canada, the United States, Brazil and Ireland. It includes 19 countries involved in axe throwing. It has more than 200 member companies (branches). It organizes international tournaments such as the US Open, Canadian Open, European Open, North American Axe Throwing Open, South American Axe Throwing Open, and, most famously, the World Axe Throwing Championship.

World Softball Day

World Softball Day is celebrated on June 13. This day commemorates the historic announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on June 13, 1991 that women's softball would be added to the Summer Olympics program.

Day of Liberation of Mariupol from Russian Occupiers in 2014

Today marks the Day of Liberation of Mariupol from Russian invaders in 2014. The operation against the occupiers lasted several hours and resulted in no casualties among Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

The liberation of Mariupol was carried out by the forces of the special battalion "Azov", two companies of the "Dnipro-1" battalion, the 1st brigade of the National Guard and the 79th separate airborne brigade.

5 terrorists were killed, 17 were wounded, and 20 were taken prisoner. Four soldiers were wounded in the Ukrainian units during the sweep. None of the civilians of Mariupol were injured during the special operation.

In 2022, the Russians invaded Mariupol again. The defense of the city lasted from February 24 to May 20. That is, 86 days, of which 82 were in complete encirclement by the Russians.

The basis of the garrison of defenders of Mariupol was the "Azov" regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, units of the coast guard of the State Border Guard Service, patrol police and local territorial defense.

Mariupol is currently under temporary occupation by the Russian Federation.

International Albinism Awareness Day

Every year on June 13, International Albinism Awareness Day is celebrated, dedicated to the rights of people born with albinism and aimed at raising awareness and understanding of this genetic disease.

Albinism is characterized by the absence of the pigment melanin in the skin, hair and eyes. According to the National Institutes of Health, albinism is a rare disease. Worldwide, 1 in 20,000 people suffer from albinism. This disorder is most common in some parts of Africa. Approximately 1 in 4 people in South Africa have albinism. In Tanzania, it is believed that only 1 in 1,400 people may have this genetic disease.

On June 13, the Church commemorates the memory of the holy martyr Aquilina, the day of memory of St. Triphyllius, Bishop of Leucus of Cyprus, and St. Anthony of Padua.

