Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 22783 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 86630 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 82424 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 49962 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 86084 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 44170 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 62142 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58187 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54209 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62202 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
International Axe Throwing and Sewing Machine Day: what is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Today is Sewing Machine Day, International Axe Throwing Day, World Softball Day, Mariupol Liberation Day and International Albinism Awareness Day.

International Axe Throwing and Sewing Machine Day: what is celebrated today

Today, June 13, is National Sewing Machine Day and International Axe Throwing Day, reports UNN.

Sewing Machine Day

National Sewing Machine Day is celebrated annually on June 13.

Before the invention of the sewing machine, tailors and seamstresses created clothing by hand, stitch by stitch. The invention of the sewing machine brought about revolutionary changes. It not only spurred the development of an entire industry, but also changed our view of the clothes we wear.

English inventor Thomas Saint received the first patent for a sewing machine design in 1790. He intended to use his design for sewing leather and canvas. However, he never advertised it, and no evidence of its existence other than his drawings has been found. In 1874, William Newton Wilson found Saint's drawings in the London Patent Office. With minor modifications, Wilson built a working model. The Wilson model is currently in the London Science Museum. Other sewing machine inventors include:

  • Walter Hunt invented the first American shuttle stitch sewing machine in 1832;
    • John Greenough patented the first sewing machine in the United States in 1842;
      • In 1851, another inventor, Isaac Singer, developed a sewing machine model that stood the test of time and forced him to sue Elias Howe for patent infringement.

        International Axe Throwing Day

        This day was created to encourage sports enthusiasts to try their hand at the historical past, relieve stress and just have fun with friends and family.

        Axe throwing clubs around the world will open their doors for everyone to try this sport for free.

        There is the World Axe Throwing League (WATL). It was founded in 2017 by representatives from Canada, the United States, Brazil and Ireland. It includes 19 countries involved in axe throwing. It has more than 200 member companies (branches). It organizes international tournaments such as the US Open, Canadian Open, European Open, North American Axe Throwing Open, South American Axe Throwing Open, and, most famously, the World Axe Throwing Championship.

        Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend06.06.25, 20:00 • 188402 views

        World Softball Day

        World Softball Day is celebrated on June 13. This day commemorates the historic announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on June 13, 1991 that women's softball would be added to the Summer Olympics program.

        Day of Liberation of Mariupol from Russian Occupiers in 2014

        Today marks the Day of Liberation of Mariupol from Russian invaders in 2014. The operation against the occupiers lasted several hours and resulted in no casualties among Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

        The liberation of Mariupol was carried out by the forces of the special battalion "Azov", two companies of the "Dnipro-1" battalion, the 1st brigade of the National Guard and the 79th separate airborne brigade.

        5 terrorists were killed, 17 were wounded, and 20 were taken prisoner. Four soldiers were wounded in the Ukrainian units during the sweep. None of the civilians of Mariupol were injured during the special operation.

         In 2022, the Russians invaded Mariupol again. The defense of the city lasted from February 24 to May 20.  That is, 86 days, of which 82 were in complete encirclement by the Russians.

        The basis of the garrison of defenders of Mariupol was the "Azov" regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, units of the coast guard of the State Border Guard Service, patrol police and local territorial defense.

        Mariupol is currently under temporary occupation by the Russian Federation.

        Russia plans to expand Mariupol port for large-scale export of Ukrainian resources - CNS12.01.25, 02:09 • 76334 views

        International Albinism Awareness Day

        Every year on June 13, International Albinism Awareness Day is celebrated, dedicated to the rights of people born with albinism and aimed at raising awareness and understanding of this genetic disease.

        Albinism is characterized by the absence of the pigment melanin in the skin, hair and eyes. According to the National Institutes of Health, albinism is a rare disease. Worldwide, 1 in 20,000 people suffer from albinism. This disorder is most common in some parts of Africa. Approximately 1 in 4 people in South Africa have albinism. In Tanzania, it is believed that only 1 in 1,400 people may have this genetic disease.

        On June 13, the Church commemorates the memory of the holy martyr Aquilina, the day of memory of St. Triphyllius, Bishop of Leucus of Cyprus, and  St. Anthony of Padua.

        A consecrated cross was installed on the Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra16.04.25, 10:12 • 6334 views

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        Society
        National Guard of Ukraine
        Tanzania
        South Africa
        Africa
        Mariupol
