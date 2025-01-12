In 2025, the Kremlin plans to expand the capacity of the Mariupol seaport to export not only grain but also industrial equipment from Ukrainian lands. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, by the end of 2025, 25 more hydraulic structures are to be built in the port of Mariupol, including additional berths for cargo ships and warehouses.

This "expansion" of the port is due to Russia's appetite for further export of agricultural products from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, primarily agricultural products. In addition to grain, the occupiers aim to finally send to Russia and sell to other countries "favorable" to Russia industrial equipment from the occupied regions - CNS writes.

In addition, the so-called "federal agency of sea and river transport of the Russian occupation administration" announced plans to increase the capacity of the port of Mariupol to 4.8 million tons of grain.

Recall

The occupation authorities have introduced a new condition for receiving compensation for destroyed housing in Mariupol - an inventory of houses. However, this is impossible, as more than 500 high-rise buildings have been completely demolished by the occupiers.