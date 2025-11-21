$42.090.00
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
04:07 AM • 4274 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
01:12 AM • 3560 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 11981 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 17321 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 17911 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 27495 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 44876 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 37569 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 57804 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Tags
Authors
International Anti-Bullying Day, No Music Day, World Multiplication Table Day: holidays on November 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Today, November 21, the world celebrates International Anti-Bullying Day, World Multiplication Table Day, No Music Day, World Television Day and World Hello Day. These events aim to address pressing issues, promote knowledge and draw attention to important aspects of life.

International Anti-Bullying Day, No Music Day, World Multiplication Table Day: holidays on November 21

Today, November 21, the world celebrates International Anti-Bullying Day, No Music Day, and World Multiplication Table Day, writes UNN.

International Anti-Bullying Day

International Anti-Bullying Day is celebrated annually on the third Friday of November. It is a global initiative observed twice a year, in February and November, to address the pressing issue of bullying among children, adolescents, and even adults. This day serves as a platform to unite communities, schools, workplaces, and individuals against harassment and bullying in all its forms.

International Anti-Bullying Day originated from the actions of two 12th-grade students from Nova Scotia, Travis Price and David Shepherd. They spoke out against bullying when their classmate was ridiculed for wearing a pink shirt. In solidarity, they bought 50 pink shirts and encouraged their classmates to wear them, creating a "pink sea" in support of the bullied student. This act of kindness and unity attracted attention not only in Canada but also in the US and other countries. The following year, the initiative gained international recognition.

At least two children become victims of bullying in educational institutions every day - analytics07.11.25, 10:14 • 3150 views

World Multiplication Table Day

World Multiplication Table Day is celebrated annually in the autumn. This mathematical holiday began to be celebrated in 2010, and the date changes every year, determined by the organizer. World Multiplication Table Day is a celebration of mathematics, a celebration of knowledge and curiosity, it is a great opportunity for children and teachers to learn and have fun in an interesting and festive way.

The main goal of this event is to popularize interesting ways of learning mathematics and encourage students to recall the multiplication table in a playful and unusual way.

Ukrainian students abroad will be able to participate in All-Ukrainian Olympiads for the first time22.10.25, 16:06 • 2432 views

No Music Day

Every year on November 21, No Music Day is celebrated. This unofficial holiday was founded in 2005 by Scottish music producer and musician Bill Drummond, a former member of the band KLF. The day is dedicated to drawing attention to the devaluation of music as an art form due to its thoughtless and ubiquitous use in modern society. The idea is to spend a day without music, reflecting on its meaning and our relationship with it.

Bill Drummond founded No Music Day in 2005 to draw attention to the cheapening of music and its thoughtless use in modern society. Since ancient times, music has been highly valued, and the masterpieces of classical musicians remain popular today. However, the modern perception of music has changed, making it ubiquitous, and sometimes even not perceived as music. Drummond's initiative was to spend a day without music, reflecting on what music he would like to listen to and what he would avoid.

People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey12.11.25, 07:57 • 95209 views

World Television Day

Every year on November 21, the whole world celebrates World Television Day. The event was established by the United Nations on December 17, 1996. The date of celebration was chosen in honor of the day of the first UN World Television Forum, namely November 21-22, 1996.

World Television Day has the mission of informing society about the role of TV in promoting development and peace. The United Nations calls on the whole world on November 21 to exchange television programs dedicated to issues of peace, social and economic development, security, and the popularization of culture, and, of course, not to disseminate anti-humanitarian and intolerant materials.

Disney content returns to YouTube TV15.11.25, 10:44 • 3355 views

World Hello Day

World Hello Day is celebrated annually on November 21. The holiday was founded by American brothers Brian and Michael McCormack in 1973. The brothers came up with the greeting campaign as a protest against the "Cold War" and international tension, which oppressed people and made them hostile to each other. The McCormack brothers sent letters with greetings to different parts of the planet. Everyone who wishes to participate in the initiative must also greet at least ten strangers or write a friendly letter.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCulture
Musician
United Nations
Canada
United States