Disney content returns to YouTube TV

Disney and YouTube TV have reached a multi-year agreement to return the entertainment giant's content to the streaming site, ending a two-week blackout. This was stated in a YouTube statement, UNN reports.

Details

We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Disney that preserves the value of our service for our subscribers and provides flexibility for our offerings in the future. Subscribers should see channels like ABC, ESPN, and FX, as well as any recordings previously in their library, return to their service throughout the day. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our subscribers for their patience while we negotiated on their behalf. - the statement said.

As reported, last week Disney used the threat of disconnecting YouTube TV as a "negotiating tactic to impose deal terms on customers that would raise prices."

"They are now carrying out that threat by suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own direct-to-consumer products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo. We understand that this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers, and we continue to urge Disney to work constructively with us to reach a fair agreement that restores access to their networks on YouTube TV. If their content remains off YouTube TV for an extended period, we will offer subscribers a $20 credit," YouTube said in a statement.

Recall

YouTube on its 20th birthday is no longer recognizable as the video site that started as a place for young amateur users. With 2.7 billion users, YouTube has become the most popular way for Americans to watch TV and is expected to surpass industry leader Disney's media revenue this year.