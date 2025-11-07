ukenru
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
At least two children become victims of bullying in educational institutions every day - analytics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

In Ukraine, at least two children become victims of bullying in educational institutions every day, according to official data. In the first nine months of this year, the National Police recorded 210 reports of harassment.

Every day, at least two children become victims of bullying in Ukrainian educational institutions, according to data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, writes UNN.

- according to the service's data.

And this, as noted, is a rather optimistic scenario - because it only concerns cases where violations were recorded by the police and proceedings were opened under Article 173-4 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

In the nine months of this year, the National Police recorded 210 official reports of bullying

- stated in the message.

Unofficially, as indicated, the number is much higher. Because, as noted, most stories about "jokes," "it's just a push," or "it's your own fault" remain between the desks.

Addition

Bullying in Ukraine is punishable by a fine - from 850 to 3400 UAH. The bullies themselves are responsible for this from the age of 16, and before that - their parents.

Lviv schools now have a button for reporting bullying13.10.25, 23:32 • 4578 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesEducation
National Police of Ukraine