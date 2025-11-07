At least two children become victims of bullying in educational institutions every day - analytics

Every day, at least two children become victims of bullying in Ukrainian educational institutions, according to data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, writes UNN.

And this, as noted, is a rather optimistic scenario - because it only concerns cases where violations were recorded by the police and proceedings were opened under Article 173-4 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

In the nine months of this year, the National Police recorded 210 official reports of bullying - stated in the message.

Unofficially, as indicated, the number is much higher. Because, as noted, most stories about "jokes," "it's just a push," or "it's your own fault" remain between the desks.

Addition

Bullying in Ukraine is punishable by a fine - from 850 to 3400 UAH. The bullies themselves are responsible for this from the age of 16, and before that - their parents.

Lviv schools now have a button for reporting bullying