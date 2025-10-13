Lviv schools now have a button for reporting bullying

Lviv schoolchildren can now report bullying via a special button in their electronic diary. The messages are immediately received by the principal and the responsible person, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

"Lviv schoolchildren will be able to report bullying via a special button in their electronic diary. Children can use it if a problem arises at school or at home – the message is immediately received by the principal and the person responsible for safety, who is now in every school," the post says.

It is also noted that they must "respond promptly and quickly to the signal from students." Depending on how the appeal is qualified, the case will be transferred to the appropriate body.

Recall

Educational ombudswoman Nadiia Leshchyk proposed an initiative to amend the Law of Ukraine "On Education" to introduce a legal mechanism for protecting teachers from violence and bullying.

