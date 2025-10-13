Lviv schools now have a button for reporting bullying

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
07:08 PM • 8686 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
06:46 PM • 13842 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 15720 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 21139 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 19119 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 17948 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 16411 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 12756 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13558 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13414 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
84%
750mm
Popular news
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 26833 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 18471 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 17869 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 15086 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 11459 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 26867 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 27878 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 37441 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 35242 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 40420 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 11476 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 15104 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 17887 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 18492 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 47655 views
Actual
BFM TV
SWIFT
Financial Times
Forbes
E-6 Mercury

Lviv schools now have a button for reporting bullying

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

Students of Lviv schools can now report bullying through a special button in their electronic diary. The messages are immediately received by the principal and the responsible person, who is present in every school.

Lviv schools now have a button for reporting bullying

Lviv schoolchildren can now report bullying via a special button in their electronic diary. The messages are immediately received by the principal and the responsible person, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

"Lviv schoolchildren will be able to report bullying via a special button in their electronic diary. Children can use it if a problem arises at school or at home – the message is immediately received by the principal and the person responsible for safety, who is now in every school," the post says.

It is also noted that they must "respond promptly and quickly to the signal from students." Depending on how the appeal is qualified, the case will be transferred to the appropriate body.

Recall

Educational ombudswoman Nadiia Leshchyk proposed an initiative to amend the Law of Ukraine "On Education" to introduce a legal mechanism for protecting teachers from violence and bullying.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a programme to protect children from violence: what is envisaged06.06.25, 12:46 • 2264 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
Ukraine
Lviv