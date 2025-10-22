$41.740.01
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 778 views
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 2336 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11544 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13851 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10745 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11068 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9938 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8778 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16071 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17236 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Ukrainian students abroad will be able to participate in All-Ukrainian Olympiads for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has allowed Ukrainian schoolchildren temporarily residing abroad to participate in All-Ukrainian student Olympiads remotely. They will be able to join the second stage of the competition online as part of a special foreign district.

Ukrainian students abroad will be able to participate in All-Ukrainian Olympiads for the first time

This academic year, the Ministry of Education and Science has opened new opportunities for schoolchildren temporarily residing abroad. From now on, they will be able to join the All-Ukrainian student Olympiads in a remote format, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

This academic year, the rules for holding student Olympiads and tournaments in Ukraine have been updated. As the Ministry of Education and Science indicates, one of the main innovations is that Ukrainian schoolchildren who temporarily live abroad can now also participate in the All-Ukrainian Olympiads.

If they study in Ukrainian schools or colleges, they will be able to join the second stage of the competitions online - as part of a special foreign district, which operates on the principle of a region.

Currently, many Ukrainian children are forced to stay abroad, and the Ministry of Education and Science seeks to create conditions for them to maintain ties with Ukraine - to join the large community of the Olympiad and tournament movement, to develop their potential and abilities in Ukraine. For us, this is among the important priorities

 - said Yevhen Kudriavets,  First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

How to join

Be no younger than the class (course) than the class (course) of study in the educational institution, according to the age groups for each subject; until November 14, 2025 (inclusive)  fill out the online registration form for the chosen Olympiad: Ukrainian students abroad can remotely participate in Olympiads in the following subjects by filling out the form at the link:

Astronomy;

Biology;

Geography;

Informatics;

Information Technology;

History;

Mathematics;

Law;

Ukrainian language and literature;

Physics;

Chemistry.

The following must be attached to the form:

  • scan/copy of the original application for participation in the II stage for the foreign district (and its text in Word format);
    • scan/copy of consent to the processing of personal data of a minor participant (signed by one of the parents or legal representative);
      • scan copy of consent to the filming and use of the image of a minor participant.

        Examples of all documents:

        Students who register will receive  participant instructions one week before the Olympiad  to the specified email address. The instructions will contain detailed information about the organization of the workplace, appeals, deadlines for announcing results, etc.

        University of Bonn restricted access for Russian students to some courses due to sanctions16.10.25, 21:28 • 4158 views

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyEducation
        War in Ukraine
        Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine