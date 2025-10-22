Ukrainian students abroad will be able to participate in All-Ukrainian Olympiads for the first time

This academic year, the Ministry of Education and Science has opened new opportunities for schoolchildren temporarily residing abroad. From now on, they will be able to join the All-Ukrainian student Olympiads in a remote format, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

This academic year, the rules for holding student Olympiads and tournaments in Ukraine have been updated. As the Ministry of Education and Science indicates, one of the main innovations is that Ukrainian schoolchildren who temporarily live abroad can now also participate in the All-Ukrainian Olympiads.

If they study in Ukrainian schools or colleges, they will be able to join the second stage of the competitions online - as part of a special foreign district, which operates on the principle of a region.

Currently, many Ukrainian children are forced to stay abroad, and the Ministry of Education and Science seeks to create conditions for them to maintain ties with Ukraine - to join the large community of the Olympiad and tournament movement, to develop their potential and abilities in Ukraine. For us, this is among the important priorities - said Yevhen Kudriavets, First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

How to join

Be no younger than the class (course) than the class (course) of study in the educational institution, according to the age groups for each subject; until November 14, 2025 (inclusive) fill out the online registration form for the chosen Olympiad: Ukrainian students abroad can remotely participate in Olympiads in the following subjects by filling out the form at the link:

Astronomy;

Biology;

Geography;

Informatics;

Information Technology;

History;

Mathematics;

Law;

Ukrainian language and literature;

Physics;

Chemistry.

The following must be attached to the form:

scan/copy of the original application for participation in the II stage for the foreign district (and its text in Word format);

scan/copy of consent to the processing of personal data of a minor participant (signed by one of the parents or legal representative);

scan copy of consent to the filming and use of the image of a minor participant.

Examples of all documents:

Students who register will receive participant instructions one week before the Olympiad to the specified email address. The instructions will contain detailed information about the organization of the workplace, appeals, deadlines for announcing results, etc.

