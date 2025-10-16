University of Bonn restricted access for Russian students to some courses due to sanctions

The German University of Bonn has suspended Russian students from certain modules of the master's programs "Cybersecurity" and "Computer Science" due to legal restrictions related to sanctions. This was reported by the university's press service, writes UNN.

Details

These students can continue their studies by choosing alternative modules, and they will be provided with individual consultations. — stated the University of Bonn.

At the same time, the educational institution emphasized that it stands "against any form of discrimination."

Current sanctions are not enough to break the back of the Russian economy, Trump is ready for action: congressman at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation

The restrictions are explained by "legal frameworks that apply in individual cases," in particular the German Foreign Trade Law and EU Council Regulations of 2014 and July 2025. These documents provide for an embargo on the supply of certain goods and services to the Russian Federation, including technology, software, and technical assistance in some areas.

Human rights activist Gera Uhryumova, who supports Russians abroad, noted that this is the first such case in Germany. Previously, restrictions applied to students from the Russian Federation in Austria, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic. In September 2025, Uhryumova appealed to the European Parliament with a request to clarify the restrictions for Russian students, and they replied that the EU has training and internship programs for Russian citizens, and there are no visa bans on them.

Partial ban from January 2026, full ban from 2027: Europe announces bold steps to abandon Russian oil and gas