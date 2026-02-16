India successfully tested the Agni-P ballistic missile on a railway platform, similar to "Oreshnik"

The Indian military-industrial complex successfully launched the modernized medium-range ballistic missile Agni-P using a special railway train. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The choice of a railway platform for the Agni-P missile, which is often compared to the Russian "Oreshnik" due to its characteristics, is due to the extensive and highly electrified Indian railway network.

Experts from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) note that this approach provides better maneuverability in hard-to-reach areas compared to massive wheeled installations.

Analysis of satellite images confirmed the existence of at least two strategic facilities for basing such complexes - in Dehu near Pakistan and in Missi near the border with China.

Global context and the uniqueness of the Indian project

The use of railways for launching ballistic missiles remains a rare phenomenon in world practice due to the complexity of technical implementation. Similar systems were developed in the USSR (BZHRK "Molodets"), the USA, and the DPRK, but most of them did not become widespread or were decommissioned. India's experience with Agni-P demonstrates Delhi's desire to create a flexible deterrence system capable of quickly moving between the borders of key geopolitical opponents in a short time.

