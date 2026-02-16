$42.990.00
India successfully tested the Agni-P ballistic missile on a railway platform, similar to "Oreshnik"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

India successfully launched a modernized Agni-P ballistic missile from a railway platform. This provides better maneuverability in hard-to-reach areas.

India successfully tested the Agni-P ballistic missile on a railway platform, similar to "Oreshnik"

The Indian military-industrial complex successfully launched the modernized medium-range ballistic missile Agni-P using a special railway train. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The choice of a railway platform for the Agni-P missile, which is often compared to the Russian "Oreshnik" due to its characteristics, is due to the extensive and highly electrified Indian railway network.

Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy14.02.26, 19:06 • 43597 views

Experts from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) note that this approach provides better maneuverability in hard-to-reach areas compared to massive wheeled installations.

Analysis of satellite images confirmed the existence of at least two strategic facilities for basing such complexes - in Dehu near Pakistan and in Missi near the border with China.

Global context and the uniqueness of the Indian project

The use of railways for launching ballistic missiles remains a rare phenomenon in world practice due to the complexity of technical implementation. Similar systems were developed in the USSR (BZHRK "Molodets"), the USA, and the DPRK, but most of them did not become widespread or were decommissioned. India's experience with Agni-P demonstrates Delhi's desire to create a flexible deterrence system capable of quickly moving between the borders of key geopolitical opponents in a short time.

Probable "Oreshnik" vehicles spotted in Belarus - satellite images11.02.26, 15:49 • 4625 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Nuclear weapons
Technology
International Institute for Strategic Studies
India
North Korea
China
United States
Pakistan