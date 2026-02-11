Probable "Oreshnik" vehicles spotted in Belarus - satellite images

$43.090.06
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 4910 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11564 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 21073 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 20672 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 35795 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 36500 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32360 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32122 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25594 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 12738 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 16705 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 12748 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 16606 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 11996 views
Probable "Oreshnik" vehicles spotted in Belarus - satellite images

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Possible transport vehicles for the Oreshnik missile system have been spotted at the former Krychaw-6 military airfield in Belarus. Satellite images from Planet Labs on February 9 confirm the active deployment of the military base.

Probable "Oreshnik" vehicles spotted in Belarus - satellite images

In Belarus, at the former military airfield Krychaw-6, the active deployment of a military base continues. A satellite image shows possible vehicles of the Oreshnik missile system. This is reported by Radio Svoboda with reference to a Planet Labs satellite image dated February 9, writes UNN.

Details

Journalists note that on December 30, 2025, the Ministries of Defense of Belarus and Russia showed a video of the "combat duty" of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus.

Earlier, American researchers from Middlebury College, based on satellite images, named the former military airfield Krychaw-6 as a possible location for the Oreshnik complex. Radio Svoboda journalists, after analyzing new data, confirmed that the official video could indeed have been filmed at the abandoned military airfield near Krychaw.

The new satellite image dated February 9 shows that six vehicles, which may belong to the Oreshnik missile system, are located on the territory of the central military camp, the publication specifies. Their sizes and proportions correspond to the sizes of the equipment previously shown by the ministries of defense, but it is not yet possible to accurately determine the type of equipment, as this requires higher quality images.

At the same time, hangars are already being built for these vehicles. The images also show about 25 military vehicles of various sizes and types, several earthen mounds, and a building of as yet unclear purpose.

Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers" - Zelenskyy25.01.26, 15:54 • 6387 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Radio Liberty
