Probable "Oreshnik" vehicles spotted in Belarus - satellite images

In Belarus, at the former military airfield Krychaw-6, the active deployment of a military base continues. A satellite image shows possible vehicles of the Oreshnik missile system. This is reported by Radio Svoboda with reference to a Planet Labs satellite image dated February 9, writes UNN.

Details

Journalists note that on December 30, 2025, the Ministries of Defense of Belarus and Russia showed a video of the "combat duty" of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus.

Earlier, American researchers from Middlebury College, based on satellite images, named the former military airfield Krychaw-6 as a possible location for the Oreshnik complex. Radio Svoboda journalists, after analyzing new data, confirmed that the official video could indeed have been filmed at the abandoned military airfield near Krychaw.

The new satellite image dated February 9 shows that six vehicles, which may belong to the Oreshnik missile system, are located on the territory of the central military camp, the publication specifies. Their sizes and proportions correspond to the sizes of the equipment previously shown by the ministries of defense, but it is not yet possible to accurately determine the type of equipment, as this requires higher quality images.

At the same time, hangars are already being built for these vehicles. The images also show about 25 military vehicles of various sizes and types, several earthen mounds, and a building of as yet unclear purpose.

