The Indian Navy plans to assess the possibility of developing supersonic cruise missiles with rotating detonation engines, which could potentially outperform conventional power plants in terms of efficiency. Naval News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The relevant technology is being developed by the Indian startup D-Propulse Aerospace, which conducted five static tests of an engine prototype over a 24-hour period in July 2026.

The company also presented plans to create small missiles for air defense systems designed to intercept drones.

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At the same time, the Indian Navy emphasizes the need for an independent assessment of the technology, its readiness for practical use, and its claimed advantages over existing engines.

What capabilities the new technology offers

According to some experts, rotating detonation engines could potentially be 15–25% more efficient than conventional designs. However, the technology still has a number of drawbacks, including operational instability, difficulty of control, and high noise levels.

In the future, the new developments could supplement the arsenal of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, which India created jointly with Russia and actively uses for the needs of its naval forces.

India also expects that the development of its own missile-engine technologies will reduce the country’s defense industry’s dependence on foreign suppliers.

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