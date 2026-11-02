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Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: police said whether there really is a dead person and 40 hostages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4638 views

The Kyiv region police denied information about hostages and the death of a man in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Law enforcement officers and the command of the National Guard are working at the scene.

Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: police said whether there really is a dead person and 40 hostages

Information about the unlawful detention of people and the death of a man in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka is untrue. This was reported by the police of Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, Kyiv region police received a call from employees of a private emergency medical service reporting that they were being obstructed from accessing a citizen.

Police established that the incident was taking place near a private house where servicemen from one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine were staying. Local residents also gathered near the scene.

The information about the alleged unlawful detention of people and the death of a citizen is untrue 

- law enforcement officials emphasized.

The leadership of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region and the command of the National Guard of Ukraine are working at the scene. The circumstances are being clarified.

Context

Earlier, information appeared on Telegram channels claiming that about 40 people were allegedly being held hostage in the basement of a building near Kyiv and that medics were not being allowed to see them.

The media also reported that allegedly armed men in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka were holding people.

Antonina Tumanova

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