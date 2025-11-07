ukenru
In Vinnytsia, a deputy "bought" a disabled girl for a deferment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

A deputy of one of the city councils in Vinnytsia Oblast entered into a fictitious marriage with an 18-year-old girl with a Group II disability to obtain a deferment from mobilization. For this, he paid 3,000 hryvnias monthly to the "wife's" family.

In Vinnytsia, a deputy "bought" a disabled girl for a deferment

In Vinnytsia Oblast, a deputy arranged a "marriage" with a disabled girl to obtain a deferment from mobilization. For this, he paid three thousand hryvnias monthly to the "wife's" family, writes **UNN** with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, in late 2024, the deputy learned about a family with two sisters. The younger sister is 18 years old, has a Group II disability, and due to her health condition, does not comprehend the meaning of her actions. Taking advantage of their difficult financial situation, the official, through an acquaintance, arranged a "marriage" with the girl in exchange for monthly payments of 3,000 hryvnias to the older sister.

- the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

They also reported that after registering the marriage, he used his "wife's" medical documents and the marriage certificate to obtain a deferral from mobilization.

On November 6, 2025, a deputy and his accomplice were detained. Prosecutors from the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office informed a deputy of one of the city councils in the region and his accomplice of suspicion of human trafficking and evasion of mobilization (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 149; Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Supplement

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers exposed the deputy head of one of the military representative offices of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. He is suspected of setting up a scheme for the illegal transfer of conscription-age men to Europe.

In the Zhytomyr region, a large-scale scheme of illegal logging has been exposed. The former director of a state enterprise, together with a subordinate and the head of a private company, organized illegal tree felling worth millions of hryvnias, causing significant damage to the state.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Marriage
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast