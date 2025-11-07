In Vinnytsia, a deputy "bought" a disabled girl for a deferment

In Vinnytsia Oblast, a deputy arranged a "marriage" with a disabled girl to obtain a deferment from mobilization. For this, he paid three thousand hryvnias monthly to the "wife's" family, writes **UNN** with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, in late 2024, the deputy learned about a family with two sisters. The younger sister is 18 years old, has a Group II disability, and due to her health condition, does not comprehend the meaning of her actions. Taking advantage of their difficult financial situation, the official, through an acquaintance, arranged a "marriage" with the girl in exchange for monthly payments of 3,000 hryvnias to the older sister. - the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

They also reported that after registering the marriage, he used his "wife's" medical documents and the marriage certificate to obtain a deferral from mobilization.

On November 6, 2025, a deputy and his accomplice were detained. Prosecutors from the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office informed a deputy of one of the city councils in the region and his accomplice of suspicion of human trafficking and evasion of mobilization (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 149; Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

