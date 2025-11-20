In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity

In most regions of Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 21. As reported by Ukrenergo, 2.5 to 4 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 21, consumption restriction measures will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous massive Russian missile and drone attacks. - the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – from 2.5 to 4 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

The company reminded that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of oblenergo in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - the message says.

Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy