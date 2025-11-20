$42.090.00
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 12582 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
03:30 PM • 17934 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 32025 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
01:09 PM • 41931 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 23888 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent
12:24 PM • 47091 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 40404 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53620 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29581 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
Publications
Exclusives
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can make
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
03:30 PM • 17934 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
01:09 PM • 41931 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12610 views

On November 21, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. The restrictions, which will last from 00:00 to 23:59, will affect 2.5 to 4 queues of consumers, as well as industrial facilities.

In most regions of Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 21. As reported by Ukrenergo, 2.5 to 4 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 21, consumption restriction measures will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous massive Russian missile and drone attacks.

- the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – from 2.5 to 4 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

The company reminded that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of oblenergo in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- the message says.

Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy20.11.25, 10:40 • 45913 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine