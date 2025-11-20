In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
On November 21, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. The restrictions, which will last from 00:00 to 23:59, will affect 2.5 to 4 queues of consumers, as well as industrial facilities.
In most regions of Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 21. As reported by Ukrenergo, 2.5 to 4 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, November 21, consumption restriction measures will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous massive Russian missile and drone attacks.
The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – from 2.5 to 4 queues;
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.
The company reminded that the time and scope of restrictions may change.
Follow the information on the official pages of oblenergo in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!
