Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In Ukraine, employee booking has been put on hold: Media reported details

In Ukraine, employee booking has been put on hold: Media reported details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40164 views

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to make changes to the reservation of employees from conscription. It is planned to cancel unjustified deferrals and suspend the powers of some bodies to identify critical enterprises.

The Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Defense and other interested bodies have decided to prepare and amend the draft decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on the reservation of employees in accordance with the established procedure for consideration at a regular government meeting. This was reported by a source in the Cabinet of Ministers, according to UNN with reference to The Page.

According to media reports, the decision provides for:

cancelation of deferrals from military service during mobilization in case of revealing facts of unjustified reservations;

suspension until November 15, 2024 of the provisions of the Criteria and the procedure for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations that are critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the population in a special period, as well as critically important for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces, other military formations in a special period, approved by Resolution No. 76 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated January 27, 2023, regarding the powers of central executive bodies (except ministries), other state bodies, regional and Kyiv city state administrations (military administrations) to identify enterprises, institutions, organizations as critical important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the population in a special period.

Shmyhal announces changes to existing booking parameters for Ukrainians10.09.24, 16:59 • 93816 views

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal saidthat more than 900,000 people in business have reservations for mobilization, but the Cabinet of Ministers allows for the possibility of increasing the volume of reservations.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

