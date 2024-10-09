In Ukraine, employee booking has been put on hold: Media reported details

The Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Defense and other interested bodies have decided to prepare and amend the draft decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on the reservation of employees in accordance with the established procedure for consideration at a regular government meeting. This was reported by a source in the Cabinet of Ministers, according to UNN with reference to The Page.

According to media reports, the decision provides for:

cancelation of deferrals from military service during mobilization in case of revealing facts of unjustified reservations;

suspension until November 15, 2024 of the provisions of the Criteria and the procedure for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations that are critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the population in a special period, as well as critically important for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces, other military formations in a special period, approved by Resolution No. 76 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated January 27, 2023, regarding the powers of central executive bodies (except ministries), other state bodies, regional and Kyiv city state administrations (military administrations) to identify enterprises, institutions, organizations as critical important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the population in a special period.

Shmyhal announces changes to existing booking parameters for Ukrainians

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal saidthat more than 900,000 people in business have reservations for mobilization, but the Cabinet of Ministers allows for the possibility of increasing the volume of reservations.