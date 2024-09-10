Shmyhal announces changes to existing booking parameters for Ukrainians

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198774 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214019 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202117 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Shmyhal announces changes to existing booking parameters for Ukrainians

Shmyhal announces changes to existing booking parameters for Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93818 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced changes to the existing parameters for reservations from military service. The government is working to improve the “Fight or Work” approach to create jobs and raise wages.

Ukraine is planning to introduce changes to the existing parameters of reservations for military service in the near future. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal  at a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent.

"I would generally suggest moving away from the phrase 'economic booking'. It is not quite correct. When we talk about the "Fight or Work" principle, we have a very close dialog with our military, business, and the military. That is, we need to find an understanding of how to properly support our economy during the war, how to bring those who are still working with envelopes out of the shadows. We pay great attention to ensuring that the issue of justice is respected, so we involve the military and work with them," Shmyhal said.

According to him, economic booking is not exactly what the government is talking about in terms of the "fight or flight" principle.

“Fight or work” principle is being introduced in Ukraine - Shmyhal27.08.24, 11:58 • 20261 view

"As of today, a resolution has approved a certain approach to booking people in Ukraine, there are a number of parameters, they relate to critical enterprises. There are also other principles, such as the absence of tax arrears or the level of tax payment, the salary at the enterprise should not be lower than the average salary in the industry, etc.", Shmyhal reminded.

The Prime Minister said that the Cabinet of Ministers wants to improve the approach to booking.

"Today, when we talk about the 'fight or flight' principle, we want to improve this approach, meaning we don't want to introduce any separate legislation or separate approaches. We are actually talking about improving the existing approach to  booking. We are looking for a way to solve three problems. First, creating additional jobs. Second, raising salaries for employees. The third is the issue of  returning Ukrainians to Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

He recalled that before the full-scale invasion, there were officially about 10 million officially employed people in Ukraine, who received official salaries and paid official  taxes.

"It is now important that we have 10 million officially employed people. At the same time, we had 10.5 million pensioners, meaning that there was one pensioner for every one employed. In the first months of the full-scale invasion, we lost 3.5 million jobs, we lost 30% of our economy, our GDP. That is why today we are focusing on small and medium-sized businesses, where we can quickly restore these jobs," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal on the creation of a new ministry: the goal is to return 7.5 million people to Ukraine not by force, but by prospects06.09.24, 14:24 • 15726 views

He noted that the government has  several goals.

"First,  restore the number of jobs so that we can fill the budget for the Armed Forces. In the future, after the war is over, the number of employees should provide decent social security for our pensioners. That is, we need to create jobs, bring people back to Ukraine, return people to the white economy, raise wages and pay more taxes and fees to the budget. These are the goals we are working on now. They are almost on the way out. We are now making calculations with experts, and I repeat with the military, because it is impossible that anyone has paid off the defense of the Motherland," explained Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the notion of paying off the defense of the homeland is a red line.

"I think we will introduce them in the near future. It won't be something sensational, it will obviously be changes to the existing booking parameters for Ukrainians," Shmygal said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

