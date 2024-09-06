Shmyhal on the creation of a new ministry: the goal is to return 7.5 million people to Ukraine not by force, but by prospects

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Shmyhal on the creation of a new ministry: the goal is to return 7.5 million people to Ukraine not by force, but by prospects

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15727 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced the possible creation of a Ministry of Ukrainian Unity. Its goal is to bring 7.5 million Ukrainians back home by offering prospects and projects for self-realization.

The issue of creating a Ministry of Ukrainian Unity is being considered. Its main mission is to bring 7.5 million people back to Ukraine not by force, but by prospects. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

We are working on the issue of creating a Ministry of Ukrainian Unity. Its main mission is to bring 7.5 million people back to Ukraine not by force, but by prospects. We will offer everyone a project of self-realization at home for a happy life and a better future

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, reported that during a meeting of the Servant of the People faction, they discussed the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title Ministry of the Return of Ukrainians.

On August 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new institution, stating that it should actually be the Ministry of Ukrainian Unity and Countering Russian Influence on Ukrainians.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics

