Shmyhal on the creation of a new ministry: the goal is to return 7.5 million people to Ukraine not by force, but by prospects

The issue of creating a Ministry of Ukrainian Unity is being considered. Its main mission is to bring 7.5 million people back to Ukraine not by force, but by prospects. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, reported that during a meeting of the Servant of the People faction, they discussed the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title Ministry of the Return of Ukrainians.

On August 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new institution, stating that it should actually be the Ministry of Ukrainian Unity and Countering Russian Influence on Ukrainians.