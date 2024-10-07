In Transcarpathia, border guards found a car wanted by Interpol

At the Luzhanka checkpoint, border guards of the Mukachevo Detachment found a 2005 Volkswagen, which is on the international wanted list. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the inspection of the vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Ukrainian citizen, the Interpol database was triggered, the press service of the Mukachevo border guard detachment writes.

As it turned out, the car was stolen in September 2024 in the Czech Republic, and it was listed in the stolen vehicle register of the Interpol General Secretariat.

The border guards promptly notified the Ukrainian Interpol Bureau in Kyiv and handed the car over to the National Police.

