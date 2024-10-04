ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Men smuggled from Ukraine to EU countries: law enforcement officers block international channel

Kyiv

Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme to smuggle men of military age abroad. The organizers charged $10,000 per person, transporting about 40 people through Zakarpattia to Romania.

The National Police reports that it has blocked an “international channel” for trafficking men from Ukraine to the European Union. The National Police of Ukraine reported that the US Department of Homeland Security and Interpol helped in this, according to UNN.

In cooperation with the US Department of Homeland Security's HSI DHS, Ukrainian police established the whereabouts of the criminal group's organizer, who coordinated the actions of his accomplices from the US. Another co-organizer was detained in Zakarpattia region while smuggling another group of people. The operation was conducted within the framework of the international special operation “LIBERTERRA II”,

- the statement said.

Details

A large-scale “scheme” of trafficking men of military age from Ukraine to the European Union was exposed by operatives of the Migration Police Department and investigators of the Pechersk Police Department of the Main National Police in Kyiv under the procedural supervision of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office together with the 27th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service.

Law enforcement officers found that the members of the criminal group were involved in the trafficking of about 40 people abroad, and they estimated their criminal services at USD 10,000 for each person.

The defendants created a closed channel in Telegram, where they offered their “services” and instructed “clients”. After paying an advance, the fugitives had to get to Lviv, and from there the members of the criminal group transported them to Zakarpattia via mountain roads. Later, the men of military age were hidden in the offenders' homes, after which they were illegally transported across the state border of Ukraine, bypassing the established checkpoints to Romania.

In cooperation with the HSI DHS, Ukrainian law enforcement officers uncovered the whereabouts of one of the organizers of the criminal scheme, who illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine and fled to the United States, and from there coordinated the activities of his accomplices and distributed funds.

The organizers of the criminal “scheme” were served a notice of suspicion under Art. 332 (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine), one of them is already under arrest.

The measures to identify other members of the criminal group and detain them are under way.

The offenders face imprisonment for up to nine years with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

In Kharkiv region , a corruption scheme to evade mobilization was eliminated. The head of the MSEC and 12 accomplices helped conscripts obtain fake disability certificates for 2-5 thousand dollars.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
interpolInterpol
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
romaniaRomania
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

