In time of war, this is an inappropriate question - former world boxing champion on the initiative to rename Brovary

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

In time of war, this is an inappropriate question - former world boxing champion on the initiative to rename Brovary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27573 views

Former world boxing champion Yuriy Nuzhnenko and other Brovary residents oppose the renaming of their city to Brovary during the war with Russia, considering this issue inappropriate and unnecessary at the moment.

In time of war, this is an inappropriate question - former world boxing champion on the initiative to rename Brovary

In the third year of the full-scale Russian invasion, it is inappropriate to raise the issue of changing the names of settlements in Ukraine. This is how Yuriy Nuzhnenko, a resident of Brovary and former welterweight boxing champion, commented on the initiative of some MPs to rename Brovary to Brovari to a UNN journalist .

Details

According to the former boxer, it is necessary to keep the name of the city, which is familiar to everyone, because it sounds better than the one proposed by some deputies. And this opinion is shared by many Brovary residents.

Brovary will remain as Brovary was. First of all, in such times now... There is a war and this question is inappropriate. And secondly, Brovary sounds great. Much better than Brovari. This is not only my opinion, it is the opinion of many

- Yuriy Nuzhnenko noted. 

"Where did they find out that Brovari is a city?": What Brovary residents think about the initiative to rename the city (video)01.07.24, 14:36 • 101298 views

Additionally 

Another resident of Brovary and future participant of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Alina Grushyna (Akobia), shares the same opinion.

"I would not want the city to be called Brovari! I don't see any logic in it at all. We have a beautiful city and its name is Brovary. Why change the name at all?!" Grushyna said in a comment to UNN.

Context

A group of MPs led by a representative of the Voice faction, Roman Lozynskyi, registered a resolution in the Verkhovna Rada to rename Brovary to Brovari.

Local residents, with whom UNN spoke, do not support this idea. In particular, they do not understand where the name "Brovari" actually came from, which, moreover, does not sound very nice.

Brovary residents also say that MPs simply have nothing to do. And such controversial decisions are definitely not the right time. In addition, renaming the city will entail additional financial costs.

Roman Babiy, MP from Brovary, considers inappropriate the initiative of some of his colleagues to change the name of the city.

"There are conclusions from the Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Institute of the Ukrainian Language that the current name should be retained. I am convinced that this issue should not be submitted to the Council. Unfortunately, the approaches to naming are currently being applied in a template manner, without taking into account local peculiarities. If it is submitted for consideration, I do not plan to support it," the MP said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
