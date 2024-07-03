In time of war, this is an inappropriate question - former world boxing champion on the initiative to rename Brovary
Kyiv • UNN
Former world boxing champion Yuriy Nuzhnenko and other Brovary residents oppose the renaming of their city to Brovary during the war with Russia, considering this issue inappropriate and unnecessary at the moment.
In the third year of the full-scale Russian invasion, it is inappropriate to raise the issue of changing the names of settlements in Ukraine. This is how Yuriy Nuzhnenko, a resident of Brovary and former welterweight boxing champion, commented on the initiative of some MPs to rename Brovary to Brovari to a UNN journalist .
Details
According to the former boxer, it is necessary to keep the name of the city, which is familiar to everyone, because it sounds better than the one proposed by some deputies. And this opinion is shared by many Brovary residents.
Brovary will remain as Brovary was. First of all, in such times now... There is a war and this question is inappropriate. And secondly, Brovary sounds great. Much better than Brovari. This is not only my opinion, it is the opinion of many
"Where did they find out that Brovari is a city?": What Brovary residents think about the initiative to rename the city (video)01.07.24, 14:36 • 101298 views
Additionally
Another resident of Brovary and future participant of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Alina Grushyna (Akobia), shares the same opinion.
"I would not want the city to be called Brovari! I don't see any logic in it at all. We have a beautiful city and its name is Brovary. Why change the name at all?!" Grushyna said in a comment to UNN.
Context
A group of MPs led by a representative of the Voice faction, Roman Lozynskyi, registered a resolution in the Verkhovna Rada to rename Brovary to Brovari.
Local residents, with whom UNN spoke, do not support this idea. In particular, they do not understand where the name "Brovari" actually came from, which, moreover, does not sound very nice.
Brovary residents also say that MPs simply have nothing to do. And such controversial decisions are definitely not the right time. In addition, renaming the city will entail additional financial costs.
Roman Babiy, MP from Brovary, considers inappropriate the initiative of some of his colleagues to change the name of the city.
"There are conclusions from the Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Institute of the Ukrainian Language that the current name should be retained. I am convinced that this issue should not be submitted to the Council. Unfortunately, the approaches to naming are currently being applied in a template manner, without taking into account local peculiarities. If it is submitted for consideration, I do not plan to support it," the MP said.