August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
In the US, the Senate approved former Fox News TV presenter as chief prosecutor in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The US Senate has confirmed Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News TV presenter and supporter of Donald Trump, as the chief prosecutor in Washington. She has already been serving as the US Attorney for the District of Columbia since May.

In the US, the Senate approved former Fox News TV presenter as chief prosecutor in Washington

In the United States, the Senate approved the nomination of Jeanine Pirro, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and a regular Fox News television host, to the position of chief prosecutor in Washington. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

Pirro, a former district attorney and elected judge, was confirmed by a vote of 50 to 45. She has served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia since May. Prior to that, she co-hosted "The Five" on Fox News on weekday evenings, where she often interviewed Trump.

The position of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is a powerful one with a huge staff, budget, and portfolio. Her confirmation came days after the Senate approved the nomination of Emil Bove, a former Trump lawyer, to a position on the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Addition

The U.S. federal agency has launched an official investigation into former special prosecutor Jack Smith, who handled cases against Donald Trump. The investigation concerns a possible violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their position for political activity.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy admitted that he felt guilty during the conflict between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office. He believes that he did not sufficiently support the Ukrainian delegation before the meeting.

