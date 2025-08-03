In the US, the Senate approved former Fox News TV presenter as chief prosecutor in Washington

In the United States, the Senate approved the nomination of Jeanine Pirro, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and a regular Fox News television host, to the position of chief prosecutor in Washington. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

Pirro, a former district attorney and elected judge, was confirmed by a vote of 50 to 45. She has served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia since May. Prior to that, she co-hosted "The Five" on Fox News on weekday evenings, where she often interviewed Trump.

The position of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is a powerful one with a huge staff, budget, and portfolio. Her confirmation came days after the Senate approved the nomination of Emil Bove, a former Trump lawyer, to a position on the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Addition

The U.S. federal agency has launched an official investigation into former special prosecutor Jack Smith, who handled cases against Donald Trump. The investigation concerns a possible violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their position for political activity.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy admitted that he felt guilty during the conflict between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office. He believes that he did not sufficiently support the Ukrainian delegation before the meeting.