In the United States, lightning sparked a fire at a large fuel storage facility near Tulsa

In Oklahoma, lightning struck the Glenpool tank farm operated by Explorer Pipeline, after which three tanks containing natural gasoline caught fire. The company reported this, Bloomberg says, writes UNN.

Details

The fire broke out early Monday morning near the city of Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department released footage from the scene showing flames and large clouds of black smoke.

Glenpool is an important hub of Explorer’s 1,800-mile pipeline, which transports gasoline, diesel and jet fuel between the Midwest, Oklahoma and Texas. The tank farm can store about 3.4 million barrels of fuel in more than 30 tanks.

The fire could affect the fuel market

After the fire broke out, Explorer halted operations in Glenpool and at facilities connected to it. At the same time, the company said that its operations outside Glenpool had not been suspended.

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Neighboring company Phillips 66 also suspended operations at a facility that receives products from Glenpool. At the same time, the fire did not damage its site or affect the nearby Wood River refinery.

According to Bloomberg, the incident could cause short-term disruptions in the U.S. fuel market. Explorer’s southern pipeline system can transport up to 660,000 barrels of fuel per day, while the northern system can transport up to 450,000 barrels.

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