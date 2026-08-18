In Italy, lightning killed an American tourist on Mount Etna

A 30-year-old American tourist died after being struck by lightning on Mount Etna in Italy on the evening of August 16. ANSA reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the tourist was climbing the volcano through an area closed to visitors when a storm began. Rescuers found him in serious condition at around 8:00 p.m. and took him to Cannizzaro Hospital in Catania, but the man died.

Airport in Sicily resumes flights after danger from Mount Etna eruption decreases

In recent days, Mount Etna has become a popular tourist destination because of the spectacular eruptions of Europe’s highest active volcano. At the same time, after Italy’s fifth wave of intense heat, weather conditions in many regions changed to stormy.

Another tourist died during bad weather

In South Tyrol, rescuers also found the body of a tourist on Piz Starlex mountain. Preliminary reports indicate that he may have died after being struck by lightning while descending.

In addition, on August 17, rescuers evacuated four tourists from Spain who had become trapped the previous day on Mount Colmenyone near Lallio in the Como area because of a severe storm. Strong winds and heavy rain complicated the operation.

Airport in Sicily extends suspension of operations due to Mount Etna eruption