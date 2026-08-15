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Airport in Sicily resumes flights after danger from Mount Etna eruption decreases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2366 views

Catania Airport in Sicily resumed flights after the aviation danger level was lowered from red to orange due to activity at Mount Etna. Earlier, hundreds of flights were canceled or diverted because of ash emissions.

Airport in Sicily resumes flights after danger from Mount Etna eruption decreases

Catania Airport in Sicily resumed flights on August 15 after the aviation hazard level due to activity from Mount Etna was lowered from red to orange. Airport representatives reported this, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The eruption of Mount Etna was accompanied by volcanic ash emissions, which led to hundreds of flights being canceled or diverted at Catania Airport over the past week.

The previous day, the airport announced the suspension of all flights until 13:00 GMT on August 15 due to the danger to aviation. After the warning level was lowered, the airport resumed operations.

Catania has one of Italy’s busiest passenger airports and is an important transportation hub for Sicily. At the same time, air connections may depend on further volcanic activity and the concentration of ash in the air.

Airport in Sicily extends suspension of operations due to Mount Etna eruption14.08.26, 14:10 • 18529 views

Stepan Haftko

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Volcanic eruption
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